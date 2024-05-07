Who's the Next Face of the NBA? Ranking the Top Candidates

Matthew Stockman / Getty Images

If there is one professional sports league that is built on star power of the individual players and not only brand recognition of teams, it's the NBA. Star players move the needle in the NBA like no other, with fans building a familiarity with them allowing for the individual players to build their own brand while also elevating the league. Now, as the NBA enters a new era where LeBron James, Kevin Durant, and Steph Curry are the elder statesmen, there is a new search for who can take the crown as the face of the league when they hang their sneakers up.





Lucky for the NBA, there are plenty of worthy and viable options to carry the torch into a new generation of the NBA. When looking for the face of the league, a player not only has to be dominant on the court, but marketability off it and personality play a big part in being the face of the league as well. Look at players such as Magic Johnson, Michael Jordan, Shaquille O’neal and LeBron who all fit the bill previously when occupying the top spot.





Here are our top candidates for potential face of the NBA in the coming years.