Who's the Next Face of the NBA? Ranking the Top Candidates

Ant Edwards? Luka Doncic? Wemby? With a new era of young stars taking over, we ranked the top candidates to become the next face of the NBA.

By 
May 07, 2024
A basketball player in a Wolves uniform sits on the court appearing distressed during a game
Matthew Stockman / Getty Images

If there is one professional sports league that is built on star power of the individual players and not only brand recognition of teams, it's the NBA. Star players move the needle in the NBA like no other, with fans building a familiarity with them allowing for the individual players to build their own brand while also elevating the league. Now, as the NBA enters a new era where LeBron James, Kevin Durant, and Steph Curry are the elder statesmen, there is a new search for who can take the crown as the face of the league when they hang their sneakers up.


Lucky for the NBA, there are plenty of worthy and viable options to carry the torch into a new generation of the NBA. When looking for the face of the league, a player not only has to be dominant on the court, but marketability off it and personality play a big part in being the face of the league as well. Look at players such as Magic Johnson, Michael Jordan, Shaquille O’neal and LeBron who all fit the bill previously when occupying the top spot.


Here are our top candidates for potential face of the NBA in the coming years.

A basketball player in a Wolves uniform sits on the court appearing distressed during a game
Matthew Stockman / Getty Images

If there is one professional sports league that is built on star power of the individual players and not only brand recognition of teams, it's the NBA. Star players move the needle in the NBA like no other, with fans building a familiarity with them allowing for the individual players to build their own brand while also elevating the league. Now, as the NBA enters a new era where LeBron James, Kevin Durant, and Steph Curry are the elder statesmen, there is a new search for who can take the crown as the face of the league when they hang their sneakers up.


Lucky for the NBA, there are plenty of worthy and viable options to carry the torch into a new generation of the NBA. When looking for the face of the league, a player not only has to be dominant on the court, but marketability off it and personality play a big part in being the face of the league as well. Look at players such as Magic Johnson, Michael Jordan, Shaquille O’neal and LeBron who all fit the bill previously when occupying the top spot.


Here are our top candidates for potential face of the NBA in the coming years.

Honorable Mention (The Youthful OGs)

Two basketball players in uniforms, one defending against the other who is holding the ball
Layne Murdoch Jr. / NBAE via Getty Images

Giannis Antetokounmpo and Nikola Jokic are the two most accomplished individuals still under the age of 30 years old. While Giannis' window to be the face is likely closing with his recent playoff exits, he's still put together a ridiculous resume at his age. On the flip side, Joker is two more MVPs (including this year's) and one more championship away from possibly being the undeniable face of the league. He's not a guy who's going to be accepting of that title but we'e have no choice but to crown him. He's certainly starting to put himself out there more as we've seen with the Despicable Me promo. 

Honorable Mention (Young Stars)

Basketball player in teal about to shoot with two opponents in white and blue defending
Tim Nwachukwu / Getty Images

Tyrese Maxey and LaMelo Ball just missed out on this list. They're two guards under 24 years old with incredible potential. Tyrese Maxey has been ballin' in the background for a few years now but he had his signature moment this postseason against the Knicks. LaMelo on the other hand got off to a fast start in his young career but has been hampered by injuries the last two seasons. He's still one of the most popular young stars in the league but he has to stay on the court. 

10. Cooper Flagg (Wild Card)

Basketball player in Montverde Academy jersey celebrates during a game
Icon Sportswire / Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Age: 17 

Yes, it's early but we had to add in a wild card because Cooper Flagg is one of the most-hyped American prospects of the last 15 years. While Flagg gets a lot of his credit for his potential as a generational defender, he has more offense to his game than people think. At 6-foot-9, he can pretty much do everything on the court and if his jumper continues to improve, it will be hard to find a weakness for him. He already has a major profile and is going to the biggest brand in college basketball in Duke to amplify that profile even more. You will be seeing teams tanking for him next year. 

9. Tyrese Haliburton

Basketball player in Indiana jersey on court with a focused expression
Dylan Buell / Getty Images

Age: 24

If this list were conducted after the In-Season Tournament, there is a strong chance that Haliburton might have been higher on the list. He had the look of the best point guard in the NBA and one of the most exciting players in the NBA. A hamstring injury in the middle of the season seems to have zapped some of his wizardry that made him a star earlier this season, but there is still a lot to like about his prospects as one of the top up-and-coming stars in the league. 

He is one of the best passers in the NBA, an elite shooter off the catch or bounce and has an endearing personality and underdog story that are easy for people to get behind. He’s already made two All-Star teams and will be one of the young pillars of the 2024 USA men’s Olympic basketball team. If he proves to be a key figure on an Olympic gold medal team this summer, it could be the springboard he needs to be launched back towards the forefront of the conversation of the future faces of the NBA.

8. Zion Williamson

New Orleans basketball player on court during a game, focused, wearing team uniform
Noah Graham / NBAE via Getty Images

Age: 23 

The talent and ability of Zion Williamson has never been the issue. When he's on the floor and healthy, Zion is one of the most exciting players in the league but the problem is we haven't seen him on the floor enough. The last time we saw Zion he was terrorizing in the Lakers in the Play-In game and was on his way to having his signature moment in the league before he checked out the game late in the fourth quarter due to a hamstring injury. Even with a dominant interior defender in Anthony Davis, the Lakers had zero answers for slowing down Williamson in his 41-point explosion. Performances like that show that Zion is well-capable of being a top 5-7 player in the league but will we ever see him reach that potential? 

In terms of popularity, Zion Williamson has been one of the biggest names in basketball ever since he was a freshman in high school. He's a likable guy who's dealt with unfair criticism at moments.  

7. Paolo Banchero

Basketball player in white uniform with headband pumps chest during a game
Jason Miller / Getty Images

Age: 21 

Paolo Banchero might be the most underrated No. 1 pick of all time. It's hard to go under the radar as a No. 1 pick but somehow Paolo hasn't got the attention he deserves. How many second-year players have led their team to a No. 5 seed after winning just 22 games the previous season? At 6-10, 250 pounds, fans have underestimated the talent they're seeing. There aren't many players that size that can score on all three levels beating you with power, finesse, and speed. 

If you don't know, now you know because Banchero's first playoff series against the Cavs was proof that this is a superstar in the making. The Magic usually don't miss with their No. 1 picks and Paolo is well on his way to continuing that trend. Just don't let him leave for the Lakers.  

6. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Basketball player in an Oklahoma City jersey, smiling with a headband on the court
Sean Gardner / Getty Images

Age: 25 

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is coming on strong in every facet when it comes to being the face of the NBA. He’s a two-time All-Star, the best player on the Western Conference’s top-seeded team, and may well be the most popular player amongst Gen Z NBA fans. His outfits constantly go viral, his instagram captions are witty rap lyrics that he writes himself to drive the point of his posts home, and he is a walking 30 points per game. SGA has been building towards this season for five years in Oklahoma City with the Thunder, with the team now poised for a potentially deep playoff run. 

A series against Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks could be just what he needs to announce his arrival on the main stage to the remaining NBA fans who might not be familiar with his game. Poised for another First-Team All-NBA selection, we could very well be watching his superstar turn in real time.

5. Ja Morant

Basketball player in action on the court during a game
Justin Ford / Getty Images

Age: 24 

We can't forget about the one of most electric talents in the NBA in Ja Morant. He's absolutely still in the conversation to become the face of the NBA even with the troubles he's had in the past. The younger generation still loves Ja and when he's on the court, he's still must-see TV. Even through his suspension, Nike chose to stick by Ja because he's still one of the most marketable names in basketball right now and his ceiling still incredibly-high. 

Next year, Morant will remind people of who he is and the Memphis Grizzlies will return to being a top-tier squad in the West. We can't forget that Ja had the Grizzlies as a No. 2 seed just last year and the playoffs might've gone differently if he was fully healthy. 

4. Jayson Tatum

Basketball player in Celtics uniform focused on the game
Maddie Meyer / Getty Images

Age: 26

It feels like Jayson Tatum has been around forever, and while he is in his seventh year in the NBA, he is only 26 years old. If you cut on your television during this NBA playoffs, you have seen him on commercials for Foot Locker, Sofi, and Jordan Brand. He also holds endorsements with Subway, Gatorade and Ruffles amongst others. Combine all of that with him being the face of one of the two most iconic franchises in the NBA, and you are looking at somebody who demands your attention. 

The Celtics have been perennial playoff contenders since Tatum was drafted in 2017, making the playoffs each year of his career and playing in two Eastern Conference Finals and the NBA Finals in 2022. This year, they are the heavy favorites to win the title and if so, it would put Tatum at the forefront of the NBA conversation and check one of the few remaining unchecked boxes in his already vastly impressive career. He’s already a five-time NBA All-Star, three-time All-NBA selection and an Olympic gold medalist. A dominant championship performance could catapult him even further into superstardom.

3. Luka Doncic

Basketball player in action on the court, wearing a jersey with the number 77
Ron Jenkins / Getty Images

Age: 25 

Luka Doncic has captivated and dominated the league since day one. There's really nothing more you can ask of Luka this early into his career. The game has come easy for him and it's only getting easier. For him to take the spot as the face of the league, he'll need some hardware. The first piece of hardware needed is the MVP trophy. Luka has been an MVP favorite the past few seasons but hasn't been able to break through despite putting up monster numbers. 

With Jokic likely winning his third MVP this week, voter's fatigue will kick in next year so that's one star he may not have to worry about barring health. The second piece of hardware will be the Larry O'Brien Trophy. The Mavs are in position to make a run at the title this season so we'll see if Luka can reach the mountaintop. 

2. Victor Wembanyama

Basketball player in jersey looking focused on the court
Joe Murphy / NBAE via Getty Images

Age: 20 

It’s not often or even likely that a big man becomes the face of the NBA. The last center to occupy the title was Shaquille O’Neal during his run with the Los Angeles Lakers in a post-Michael Jordan era. Now, the stars may be aligning for Victor Wembanyama in the same manner, with LeBron James, Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant on the tail ends of their careers and the path clearing for him to take over. 

Wemby was the most hyped No. 1 overall pick since LeBron James in 2003, and there is a strong chance he has already exceeded the hype with a rookie season that saw him average 21.4 points, 10.6 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 3.6 blocks and 1.2 steals. There is a chance the he could be pushing for the title of best player in the world as soon as next season and Nike is already gearing up to make him the face of Nike basketball as soon as LeBron retires. Add into the fact that he is an international sensation and there is a possibility that he has pull well-beyond just the American NBA market. 

1. Anthony Edwards

Basketball player in white Wolves jersey, number 5, on the court during a game
Matthew Stockman / Getty Images

Age: 22 

When you are looking for the total package of charisma, personality, flair and highlight reel plays, look no further than Anthony Edwards. There isn’t a single more exciting player in the NBA currently and he also might be the funniest and most endearing. Roll all of that together and you have the perfect candidate for the future face of the NBA. Already a two-time All-Star and slotted to be a member of the 2024 USA Olympic Team, Anthony Edwards has already arrived, and now it’s all about him ascending. 

He’s currently in the middle of a spectacular playoff run and has lifted the Timberwolves from basement dwellers to legitimate contenders in just four short years. He has endorsement deals with Adidas and Chipotle amongst others. This is only the beginning, Ant is about to be inescapable for the next decade.

Anthony EdwardsLuka DoncicTyrese HaliburtonZion WilliamsonPaolo-BancheroShai Gilgeous-AlexanderJa MorantJayson Tatum

Latest in Sports