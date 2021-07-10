Just a day after teasing its existence on Twitter, Jake Paul took to Instagram on Sunday to show off his custom-made ‘Sleepy McGregor” chain.

Designed by New York City’s Benny the Jeweler, the $100,000 pendant features a miniature sculpture of Conor McGregor lying unconscious in the octagon after Dustin Poirier’s 2nd Round TKO back in January. Benny’s hand-painted piece even has McGregor holding a bottle of Nyquil.

In Paul’s Instagram post, Benny explains that the chain was crafted with 500 grams in white gold, has diamond shorts, and an accompanying diamond tennis necklace made from 1 carat stones.

Meanwhile, Paul ends the video clip by stating that if McGregor loses his Saturday fight against Poirier, his $50 million bet he made with him is off: “McGregor, you better win tonight, otherwise, your career is over and if you lose, that $50 million bet I gave you won’t be on the table anymore. So don’t choke like you normally do. Sleepy McGregor, don’t go night night, fucking bitch,” he said.

Earlier this week, when asked if he’d ever face off in the ring or the octagon with either Jake or Logan Paul, the Irish MMA champ made his feelings clear.

“I couldn’t care about them two dingbats,” McGregor said in the below clip. “I don’t see so, but never say never. If they’re gonna keep competing and what not, who fuckin’ knows? But dingbats, the two of ‘em.”

Logan Paul, as British tabloid the Mirror pointed out, suggested earlier this year that he could beat McGregor. “I truthfully beleive that if you put him in here right now in a sparring session I’d beat him hands down,” he said. Jake Paul, meanwhile has been adamant about getting a fight with McGregor sorted. Speaking with TMZ earlier this year, Jake Paul said that he has a “real as fuck” $50 million offer to fight McGregor. “We’re talking to his team,” he said, although this was in December 2020, and not much has been said about such a fight since.