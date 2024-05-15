So-Called 'Anti-Sex Beds' at Olympics Easily Debunked by People Who’ve Actually Had Sex Before

So-called "anti-sex beds" are at the center of a slew of Olympics-related headlines this week thanks to an apparent lack of imagination that’s gripping the entire planet at the moment.

At any rate, here’s the short of it: As seen in an increasingly widely referenced and/or aggregated New York Post slice of reliably ludicrous salaciousness, Airweave is indeed providing thousands of beds for the upcoming 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris. These aren’t just any old beds, however, as they mark a return to virality, of sorts, for an environmentally friendly design that previously bounced into the news cycle amid coverage of the mid-pandemic 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo.

A prior Inside the Games report by Geoff Berkeley circa July 2023 noted that the cardboard beds in question are "largely made from recycled material," with Airweave founder Motokuni Takaoka, clearly at odds with how the beds are joked about among non-Olympians, making a point to highlight what he said was their decidedly "strong" construction.