Despite not fighting in over a year, Conor McGregor lost against Dustin Poirier in short time.

The UFC 257 main event saw Poirier defeat McGregor in the second round.

Saturday's lightweight battle went down more than six years after McGregor and Poirier went head-to-head at UFC 178, where The Notorious secured a first-round TKO in under two minutes. But Poirer previously told reporters he wasn't heading into the bout with revenge on the brain, insisting he was fighting for something bigger.

"It’s about prosperity, about putting my family in position to be successful," the former interim lightweight champ told MMA Junkie earlier this week. "It’s about raising awareness to (The Good Fight) Foundation and helping bring awareness to people in need. It’s a lot of things. It’s about being the world champion. It’s about getting closer to that title. But it’s not about revenge. It’s about work and grind. That’s what it’s about: success."

McGregor addressed the possibility of a Nurmagomedov rematch during a pre-fight press conference on Thursday.

"It’s a tough business and things have gone on in his personal life. I don’t wish him any harm, like I said it was in 2018, a lot of time has passed," he told reporters. "The world knows this fight is not over, this war is not over. The sport needs it to happen, the people need it to happen. I’m not gonna chase it if he doesn’t want it, you know what I mean? And that’s it. I’ll keep my calm and move on."