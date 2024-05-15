Ranking the Best NBA Golfers
NBA players have a not-so-secret love affair with golf. From Michael Jordan to Steph Curry, we ranked the best NBA golfers.
The NBA has a not-so-secret love affair with golf.
The intersection between the two might not immediately seem apparent, but when you really think about it, attributes required to succeed in both basketball and golf – precision, patience, and above all mental fortitude – become strikingly clear.
So, it makes sense that many hoopers over the years have taken to the links. It’s a vehicle to not only unwind (and maybe enjoy a few drinks), but also to channel their competitive energies into a different arena…without 20,000 fans screaming at them.
That begs the question: When NBA stars swap their sneakers for golf shoes, who’s the best? After consulting a range of online sources, we’ve compiled a ranking of the top NBA players-turned-golfers, featuring both past and present players. (Most of these handicaps are estimates and not precise data points.)
