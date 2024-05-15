Ranking the Best NBA Golfers

NBA players have a not-so-secret love affair with golf. From Michael Jordan to Steph Curry, we ranked the best NBA golfers.

May 15, 2024
Golfer mid-swing at a tee box with sponsor logos in background
Isaac Brekken

The NBA has a not-so-secret love affair with golf.


The intersection between the two might not immediately seem apparent, but when you really think about it, attributes required to succeed in both basketball and golf – precision, patience, and above all mental fortitude – become strikingly clear. 


So, it makes sense that many hoopers over the years have taken to the links. It’s a vehicle to not only unwind (and maybe enjoy a few drinks), but also to channel their competitive energies into a different arena…without 20,000 fans screaming at them.


That begs the question: When NBA stars swap their sneakers for golf shoes, who’s the best? After consulting a range of online sources, we’ve compiled a ranking of the top NBA players-turned-golfers, featuring both past and present players. (Most of these handicaps are estimates and not precise data points.)

Golfer mid-swing at a tee box with sponsor logos in background
Isaac Brekken

The NBA has a not-so-secret love affair with golf.


The intersection between the two might not immediately seem apparent, but when you really think about it, attributes required to succeed in both basketball and golf – precision, patience, and above all mental fortitude – become strikingly clear. 


So, it makes sense that many hoopers over the years have taken to the links. It’s a vehicle to not only unwind (and maybe enjoy a few drinks), but also to channel their competitive energies into a different arena…without 20,000 fans screaming at them.


That begs the question: When NBA stars swap their sneakers for golf shoes, who’s the best? After consulting a range of online sources, we’ve compiled a ranking of the top NBA players-turned-golfers, featuring both past and present players. (Most of these handicaps are estimates and not precise data points.)

13. Charles Barkley – Handicap: 10

A man swings a golf club on a course; focus on technique rather than attire
Isaiah Vazquez / Getty Images

OK, so there are a number of other NBA golfers who should actually rank higher than Sir Charles – among them, Dirk Nowitzki and Grant Hill – but we had to give Barkley a nod. When you think of golf and hoops, Barkley is one of the first figures who comes to mind. He’s trying his best…and getting better! Barkley’s golf coach, Stan Utley, said, “I really don’t think people realize how much he loves golf and how much time he spends playing and practicing.”

12. Dwyane Wade – Handicap: Unknown

Two men on a golf course, one in yellow teaching the other in white how to hold a golf club
Vallery Jean / FilmMagic

We can’t find data on D-Wade’s handicap because he’s relatively new to golf, but online evidence suggests he has already developed an impressive game as he has forayed into golf in retirement. The 42-year-old Heat legend, who won three NBA championships and now hosts the game show The Cube, made headlines in September 2023 when he drilled a hole-in-one on the iconic seventh hole at Pebble Beach. Afterward, Flash posted that he “might as well get golf tattooed on my body, I’m locked in for life!”

11. Jerry West – Handicap: 7.9

Golfer standing with golf cart, wearing a white long-sleeve shirt, gray pants, and glove, ready to play
Tiffany Rose / WireImage

They call him "The Logo." Jerry West, legendary former Lakers player and coach, is a member of Bel-Air Country Club in Los Angeles. He’s still getting out there in his advanced age. “For a soon-to-be 80 to be able to shoot my age or better is frankly kind of fun,” West said in 2018. Golf is a big part of the West family. One of Jerry’s sons, Jonnie, is married to professional golfer Michelle Wie.

10. Jason Kidd – Handicap: 6.6

Three athletes in casual sportswear practice golf on a sunny day. No identities provided, sports context inferred
Nathaniel S. Butler / NBAE via Getty Images

Kidd, the coach of the Dallas Mavericks, is a little busy these days with his Mavs competing in the Western Conference playoffs, so he probably doesn’t have much time to hit the links – but when his schedule is less packed, he can often be found golfing. Widely considered one of the best point guards in NBA history, Kidd orchestrates on the greens much like he did on the court. He discussed his love for golf during a 2021 interview with Golf.com.

9. Kyle Korver – Handicap: 5

Basketball player holding a ball with focused expression during practice, wearing sports attire
Joe Murphy / NBAE via Getty Images

Noticing a theme on this list? The best 3-point shooters are often the best golfers. It makes sense – think of the hand-eye coordination, spatial mapping, rotational abilities, and physical balance required to succeed in both endeavors. Korver, a 17-year NBA veteran who now serves as the Assistant General Manager of the Atlanta Hawks, has hosted golf tournaments and events through his Kyle Korver Foundation. “It feels like every good shooter that I know enjoys golf as well,” Korver said in 2023.

8. JR Smith – Handicap: 5

Golfer mid-swing on a course, dressed in a polo shirt and trousers, focused on the ball
Andy Lyons / Getty Images

JR Smith, a 16-year NBA veteran who won two rings during his career, enrolled at North Carolina A&T State University after his playing career wrapped up – and he actually joined the men’s golf team. He played in the Aggies’ Phoenix Invitational tournament at Elon University in October 2021 and was named his school’s Academic Athlete of the Year after accruing a flawless 4.0 GPA. Smith received encouragement to pick up golf from NBA legend Moses Malone. “Golf is one of those games that has you feeling really high or can bring you down to your knees and humble you,” Smith said.

7. Ray Allen – Handicap: 4.8

Golfer in striped shirt and cap smiling on the course, holding a club
Alex Bierens De Haan / Getty Images

IRVING, TX - APRIL 22: Former NBA player Ray Allen looks on after playing his shot from the second hole tee during round one of the ClubCorp Classic at Las Colinas Country Club on April 22, 2022 in Irving, Texas. (Photo by Alex Bierens de Haan/Getty Images)

6. Vince Carter – Handicap: 4.5

Smiling athlete in a polo shirt and cap on a golf course
Mike Ehrmann / Getty Images

Half man, half amazing, fully committed to golf excellence. The 22-year NBA veteran, most remembered for his iconic performance in the 2000 NBA Slam Dunk Contest, swings with the same intensity with which he once dunked. His high-flying antics on the hardwood may be over – these days, you can catch him providing analysis on YES Network – but his drive on the course is alive and well. He recently played a round with Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence, where Carter discussed his admiration for Tiger Woods.  

5. Michael Jordan – Handicap: 3

Golfer in mid-swing with driver on course, wearing cap, sunglasses, and a fitted shirt
Isaac Brekken

Even in the days when Jordan was drilling buzzer-beaters and ferociously striving to win more rings, he still made time to knock in birdies. MJ’s love for golf has long been known – it even played a role in Space Jam – and his commitment has helped His Airness construct a rather impressive game on the links. Legend has it MJ learned to golf from 21-time- PGA Tour winner Davis Love III when the two were students at the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill. And you just know, whether it’s Game 7 or he’s on the back nine, Jordan is a relentless competitor. (Though, as Drexler tells it, MJ might have a softer side when it comes to golf. He once lent Clyde his clubs while the two were in Spain with the Dream Team.)

4. Clyde Drexler – Handicap: 2.7

Golfer in action, mid-swing at a golf course
Bob Levey / Getty Images

It seems Clyde can also glide on the golf links. The former Trail Blazers and Rockets star, who's now commissioner of the Big3 league, has an undeniably impressive handicap. The man’s agility and finesse made him an NBA legend – a 10-time All-Star, a member of the Dream Team, a Hall-of-Famer – and his golf prowess only extends his legacy of greatness. Take a look at that smooth stroke. There are clear parallels between the wisdom Drexler obtained during his NBA career and success in golf.

3. Austin Reaves – Handicap: 2

View this video on YouTube
youtube.com

The 25-year-old Lakers guard, who joined Los Angeles as an undrafted free agent, has emerged as a key piece in the L.A. rotation and was even selected to play on the 2023 U.S. national team in the FIBA World Cup. Quite a glow up. Reaves made headlines last year when he declared himself (and not Curry) as the best golfer in the NBA. “Hey, I’m down to play golf whenever, wherever against anybody,” Reaves said during an appearance on The Lowe Post. “I love golf so much, I’d go play Tiger. Obviously, I don’t have any expectation of winning that one…but I would love to play against Steph.” We want to see that.

2. Steph Curry – Handicap: 2

Athlete in polo shirt kisses trophy at golf course with spectators and mountains in the background
Isaiah Vazquez / Getty Images

Drake was alluding to basketball when he said, “hittin’ like that 30 on my jersey, man, I’m gifted” – but Aubrey could just as easily have been referring to the golfing abilities of the sharpshooter who made No. 30 famous. Wardell Stephen Curry, the best 3-point shooter in NBA history, has competed in golf tournaments such as the American Century Championship in 2023 and has played the game since he was 10. Butch Harmon, one of the top golf teachers in the world, described Curry as “an incredibly talented golfer, with tremendous, natural ability,”

1. Penny Hardaway – Handicap: 1.7

Golfer mid-swing with club, focused expression, wearing a cap, sunglasses, and sporty attire
Isaac Brekken

Basketball fans still dream about the player Penny Hardaway could’ve been if his knees had held up. The former Magic guard had a phenomenal NBA career nonetheless, but injuries sadly inhibited his greatness on the court. Regardless, the current Memphis Tigers head coach is an absolute sniper on the golf course, where has the lowest handicap of any current or former player. Penny hosted his own golf tournament in 2022 and can regularly be found golfing in the Memphis area.

GolfSteph CurryDwyane WadePenny HardawayClyde DrexlerMichael Jordan

Latest in Sports