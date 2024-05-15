Nick Young Clearly Still Mad at D'Angelo Russell for Snitching, Blames Lakers Playoff Exit on Him

Nick Young believes the Los Angeles Lakers' first-round exit in the NBA Playoffs falls on the shoulders of D'Angelo Russell.

In his latest conversation with VladTV, the former basketball player criticized the Lakers getting eliminated by the Denver Nuggets in the first round of the NBA Playoffs. According to Young, in addition to former head coach Darvin Ham not getting through to the team, Russell's mediocre play was a major factor as well.

Young had used Game 3, where Russell didn't score a single point and only racked up two assists in 24 minutes of play for the Lakers, as an example behind D-Lo taking the blame.

"They depended on D-Lo, and that's just - you're asking to lose," Young said. "You're asking to lose right there, placing your faith in that...That Game 3 was tough for him, and I know I like to pick fun at him, but you just seen the writing on the wall, you know. I feel like that was a big game, and he could've changed the mindsets of what people think about him during that game, and he let the moment be bigger than him. I don't even think he scored a point that game."

He added, "What do you expect? They put their faith in the snitch, and the snitch let you down."