Super Bowl LV got livened up a bit when a fan decided to ran onto the field near the end of the game. The man, who has yet to be publicly identified, work a pink swimsuit and some tight black shorts.

Check it out for yourself below.

Fans who weren’t talking commercials and dip immediately turned to the errant fan.

The Super Bowl wasn’t quite the clash of the titans we were promised. Patrick Mahomes is one of the most electrifying players to enter the league in the last decade, a person who seems to shatter records as soon as he looks at them. And even Tom Brady’s haters have to admit he is probably the greatest quarterback to ever play the game.

With this fight between the two generations, the greatest modern quarterback and the greatest quarterback ever, viewers expected a close one. That’s not exactly what we got as the Kansas City Chiefs had no answer for Tom Brady and Tampa Bay’s offense. The typically unflappable Mahomes looked mortal for maybe the first time since entering the league and the Buccaneers romped.

Still, it wasn’t entirely a bust. In addition to the streaker, we got performances from The Weeknd, Jazmine Sullivan, and H.E.R.