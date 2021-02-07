Before Super Bowl LV kicked off, R&B singer Jazmine Sullivan and country music star Eric Church stood together on the field to perform a lively rendition of the National Anthem.

Sullivan, wearing a dazzling white pantsuit and sparkling headpiece, stole the show with her powerful voice. Church played the guitar, sporting a purple jacket and sunglasses. Fireworks went off during the performance, and the song ended with three bombers flying overhead.

Check out their performance below.

The Heaux Tales singer’s impressive vocals quickly amassed praise.

Before the National Anthem, H.E.R. sang “America the Beautiful” with guitar in hand. In sparkly jeans and a leather jacket, the “Damage” singer busted into a guitar solo mid-performance.

National youth poet laureate Amanda Gorman, who performed at Joe Biden’s inauguration, also read a poem titled “Chorus of the Captains” following the National Anthem. The poem honored teachers, military veterans, and frontline healthcare workers.

These performances took place ahead of The Weeknd’s halftime show. The game was cleared for takeoff following several coronavirus screenings and tests in accordance with the NFL’s COVID-19 protocols. Kansas City joins the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at their home stadium in Florida.