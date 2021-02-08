During his Super Bowl LV headlining show, The Weeknd performed a cinematic medley of some of his biggest hits. Check it out up top and clips of the performance below.

As the Canadian crooner previously hinted, The Weeknd’s halftime show matched the theme of his 2020 masterpiece After Hours. He kicked off the performance with “Starboy” while wearing his “Blinding Lights” all black look with a sparkling red coat. The singer was joined on stage by a large chorus as he danced across various illuminated sets.

The Weeknd weaved together some of his highest charting hits, including “Can’t Feel My Face” and “The Hills,” with a few classics for his day one fans, including “House of Balloons / Glass Table Girls.” He closed out the performance with his 2020 No. 1 single “Blinding Lights” on the field surrounded by dozens, if not hundreds, of clones in matching outfits wearing the video’s signature face bandages.

Abel also kept things PG as promised.

“I definitely want to be respectful to the viewers at home,” he said before Sunday’s performance. “I will still incorporate some of the storyline [from the videos]—it’s a very cohesive story I’m telling throughout this year, so the story will continue, but we definitely will keep it PG for the families. I’ll do my best.”

In honor of the halftime show, Toronto mayor John Tory announced the city’s decision to enshrine Feb. 7 as an annual holiday called “The Weeknd Day.”

In the lead-up to his halftime performance, The Weeknd also released a best-of project entitled The Highlights.

The Weeknd’s halftime performance will also be available on the visual live album released by the NFL.