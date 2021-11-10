Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook has been accused of physically abusing a former girlfriend in a lawsuit filed in Minnesota, the Star Tribune reports.

Cook’s agent Zac Hiller denied the allegations on his client’s behalf and claimed that it was Cook who was “the victim of domestic abuse and extortion.” Adam Schefter took to Twitter on Tuesday night to announce “pending litigation” surrounding Cook.

In another tweet, Schefter added, “An incident occurred over one year ago, when a female US Military Sergeant used a stolen garage door opener to enter Cook’s home and attack a guest of Cook’s and Cook, per Hiller. ‘Military Sergeant maced Cook directly in his eyes immediately upon illegally entering.’”

According to the Star Tribune’s report, the woman, 29-year-old Gracelyn Trimble, claims that it was Cook who assaulted her. Trimble, who is a Sgt. 1st Class in the U.S. Army, filed a lawsuit against Cook that alleges that the running back physically assaulted her and caused a concussion. Speaking to the Star Tribune from Italy, where she is stationed, Trimble said that Cook put her “through hell.”

Trimble said that she visited Cook’s home last November to break up with him and get her things. She said she entered through the garage and that Cook became angry when she requested his help with packing up her belongings. Trimble claims that the NFL player “grabbed her arm, and slung her whole body over the couch, slamming her face into the coffee table and causing her lower forehead and the bridge of her nose to bust open.”

In court docs, Trimble provided a screenshot of an alleged exchange she had with Cook on Instagram following the incident. In the exchange, Cook purportedly apologized to Trimble. “I know what I did can’t be rewind but I just want you to know that I’m sorry I love you so much despite you thinking I don’t or never did but I do! Whatever you need I’m here for you! If you wanna go to the police I’ll respect that I’ll take my punishment for what I did!” the alleged message reads.

The screenshot also included a photo of an injured Trimble. She also claimed in the lawsuit that Cook beat her up with a broomstick during the encounter. They reportedly split in May.

Warning: the following tweet contains graphic images.

***

The lawsuit, which was filed in Dakota County District Court, accuses Cook of assault, battery, and false imprisonment. Cook’s attorney Dave Valentini denied the allegations and claimed that Trimble has attempted to extort the NFL star “for millions of dollars.”

“While Mr. Cook and Sgt. Trimble had a short term relationship over several months, she became emotionally abusive, physically aggressive and confrontational, and repeatedly attempted to provoke Mr. Cook,” the attorneysaid.

The Vikings released a statement saying they’re aware of the news, writing, “We are in the process of gathering more information and will withhold further comment at this time.”

Cook, who is 26, was selected in the draft back in 2017.