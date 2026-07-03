Dalvin Cook

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Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook before game in 2021
Sports

Minnesota Vikings' Dalvin Cook Accused of Physically Abusing Former Girlfriend in Lawsuit

Dalvin Cook's agent and attorney denied the allegations and said that the Minnesota Vikings running back is the one who was a victim of domestic abuse.

Abel Shifferaw1712 days ago

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