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Latest Stories
Sports
Minnesota Vikings' Dalvin Cook Accused of Physically Abusing Former Girlfriend in Lawsuit
Dalvin Cook's agent and attorney denied the allegations and said that the Minnesota Vikings running back is the one who was a victim of domestic abuse.
Abel Shifferaw1712 days ago
Sports
Florida State's Dalvin Cook Made This 74-Yard Touchdown Run Look Like He Was Playing With the Sliders Turned All the Way Down
Watch Dalvin cook the entire USF defense.
Jose Martinez3962 days ago
Sports
Florida State Running Back Dalvin Cook Accused of Punching a Woman in the Face Outside a Bar
What's going on with FSU players?
Chris Yuscavage4026 days ago