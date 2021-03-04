Baker Mayfield says he witnessed a post-dinner UFO (more recently referred to as UAPs) on Wednesday night.

According to the Cleveland Browns quarterback, he and his wife Emily were on their way home from dinner when they spotted what he’s “almost 100 percent” sure was an unidentified flying object, a.k.a. an example of unidentified aerial phenomena. As Mayfield explained, the object in question dropped “straight out of the sky” and resembled a “bright ball of light” as it moved toward Lake Travis in central Texas.

In a tweet, Mayfield asked if anyone else had experienced the same:

While some were quick to note a SpaceX project took place in another part of Texas on Wednesday, others—including Nate Burleson—showed their support by sharing their own stories. Burleson, most likely unintentionally, also snuck in an Enema of the State reference.

Sightings of this nature, explainable or otherwise, are common. Post Malone, for example, recently spoke with Seth Meyers about seeing a UAP in Utah.

The issue has taken on a new importance in recent years thanks in large part to the work of To the Stars Academy of Arts & Science, a multifaceted endeavor co-founded by Tom DeLonge of blink-182 and Angels & Airwaves. Back in 2019, the company partnered with the History Channel to launch the docuseries Unidentified: Inside America’s UFO Investigation.

With any luck, DeLonge will hopefully have a response of his own to Mayfield’s UAP story soon.