Browns

Related:
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Featured

Latest Stories

browns-focus
Style

Browns Annouces Second Iteration of Global Platform 'Browns Focus: Series Two'

Luxury retailer Browns has recently announced the second iteration of Browns Focus, a platform which aims to support the new and emerging talents of tomorrow.

Sanj Patel1493 days ago
Quarterback Deshaun Watson of the Cleveland Browns
Sports

Two of Deshaun Watson’s Accusers Detail His Behavior, Condemn $230 Million Cleveland Browns Contract (UPDATE)

Two of the 22 women who have accused Watson of sexual misconduct detailed the quarterback’s behavior and condemned his trade to the Cleveland Browns.

Joe Price1515 days ago
kenzo-nigo-ss22-poppy-capsule-collection
Style

Kenzo Partners with Browns for Final Spring/Summer 2022 Capsule

Kenzo has just dropped off its fourth and final limited edition collection for Spring Summer 2022, centered around an eye-catching poppy motif.

Sanj Patel1529 days ago
Deshaun Watson talks at press conference allegations from 20 women
Sports

Deshaun Watson Responds to 'Why Should You Be Believed Instead of More Than 20 Women' Question at Browns Presser

Following his trade to the Cleveland Browns under a five-year deal, Deshaun Watson has once again denied the sexual misconduct allegations he’s facing.

Joe Price1576 days ago
Deshaun Watson walks off the field following his teams 22 19 win against the Bills.
Sports

Deshaun Watson Is Being Traded to the Cleveland Browns

After it was revealed that he would not be facing charges for his sexual misconduct case, Deshaun Watson is being traded to the Cleveland Browns.

Jordan Rose1583 days ago
Advertisement
baker mayfield requests trade
Sports

Baker Mayfield's Request for Trade Blocked by Cleveland Browns

The Cleveland Browns have blocked Baker Mayfield's request to be traded, which arrives just after the team reportedly met with Deshaun Watson.

tara mahadevan1584 days ago
hue jackson alleges bribing with browns.
Sports

Former Browns Coach Hue Jackson Suggests Team Owner Offered Him Money to Lose Games

In the wake of Brian Flores’ lawsuit against the NFL over alleged racist hiring practices, Hue Jackson is speaking out about his own experiences.

Jordan Rose1627 days ago
ufo
Sports

Baker Mayfield Is ‘Almost 100 Percent’ Sure He Witnessed a UFO in Texas (UPDATE)

The NFL star said he and his wife were on their way home from dinner when a UFO dropped "straight out of the sky" and moved toward Lake Travis.

Trace William Cowen1962 days ago
JuJu Smith Schuster #19 of the Pittsburgh Steelers warms up
Sports

JuJu Smith-Schuster Clowned for TikTok Dance Amid Steelers Blowout

Smith-Schuster caught a lot of heat during the Steelers' fall from grace because he arguably seemed more concerned with TikTok dances than catching the ball.

Xavier Hamilton2014 days ago
Odell Beckham #13 of the Cleveland Browns looks on
Sports

Odell Beckham Jr. Reflects on Time With Giants: 'We Were Just Never Good'

Odell Beckham Jr. reflected on his time with the New York Giants, a team he said he expected to be a member of for the entirety of his career.

Xavier Hamilton2048 days ago
Advertisement
Odell Beckham Jr. and Jarvis Landry
Sports

Jarvis Landry Responds to Stephen A. Smith After He Criticizes Odell Beckham

Landry responds to Smith after the ESPN host criticizes Odell Beckham's (old) comments about the season. It's easier to understand if you read the article.

Gavin Evans2174 days ago
Odell Beckham Jr.
Sports

Odell Beckham Jr. Among Players Backing NFLPA President's Safety Concerns Over NFL Return

Odell Beckham Jr., David Bakhtiari, and more NFL players back NFLPA president's concerns regarding injuries and COVID-19 when the NFL returns.

Gavin Evans2202 days ago
Odell Beckham Jr. attends the Burberry Autumn/Winter 2020 show
Sports

Odell Beckham Jr. Responds to Myles Garrett's Troll With Helmet-Swinging Joke

Myles Garrett and Odell Beckham Jr. used footage from the Michael Jordan documentary 'The Last Dance' to crack a couple NFL jokes on Twitter.

Xavier Hamilton2252 days ago
baker
Sports

ESPN Reporter Suspended for Calling Baker Mayfield 'F*cking Midget' on Hot Mic

Baker Mayfield and ESPN's Tony Grossi have had a checkered history.

Gavin Evans2335 days ago
Defensive end Myles Garrett of the Cleveland Browns hits Quarterback Mason Rudolph
Sports

Mason Rudolph May Take Legal Action Against Myles Garrett Following Racial Slur Claims (UPDATE)

Pittsburgh quarterback Mason Rudolph could explore legal action against Myles Garrett.

Xavier Hamilton2344 days ago
Advertisement

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App