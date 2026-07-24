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Steven Spielberg speaking at an event; Barack Obama in a crowd, both looking engaged.
Pop Culture

Steven Spielberg: Barack Obama Saying Aliens Are ‘Real’ Was ‘Amazing’ for New UFO Film

Last month, the former president said aliens could exist, but he later clarified his remarks.

Alex Ocho132 days ago
Barack Obama seated, wearing a suit, against a blue background.
Life

Obama Seemingly Confirms Aliens Are Real, But He’s Never Seen Themm

The former president says he once asked about aliens upon taking office but insists there’s no secret underground facility, at least not one he knew about.

Mark Elibert161 days ago
Age of Disclosure
Life

'Age of Disclosure' Director Says U.S. Has Alien Technology

The new documentary features officials claiming the U.S. has recovered alien tech.

Jessica Mcbride246 days ago
A man in a green jacket sitting, and another man in a suit speaking at a podium labeled "Mr. Nuccetelli."
Music

Jay Electronica Features Air Force Vet's UFO Hearing Testimony on "Who Killed Michael Jackson?" Song

Jeffrey Nuccetelli, a former military officer, is featured on the new track.

Trace William Cowen309 days ago
A grainy, black-and-white image with a crosshair and text reading "LRD LASE DES," resembling a surveillance or targeting screen.
Life

UFO Hearing: What to Know About Video Seemingly Showing Hellfire Missile Bouncing Off Mysterious Orb

The video was played during a congressional hearing focused on UAPs, a.k.a. UFOs.

Trace William Cowen318 days ago
Emma Stone at a film festival, wearing a black dress with a light blue background featuring the festival's logo and numbers.
Pop Culture

Emma Stone Says She Believes in Aliens: 'I'm Coming Out With It'

She credited Carl Sagan with inspiring her beliefs.

Alex Ocho331 days ago
A person reaching towards a bright light with an outstretched hand, creating a dramatic silhouette effect.
Life

Which States Would Fare Best in Hypothetical Alien Invasion? New Study Aims to Find Out

If extraterrestrial life opts to carry out a full-fledged invasion, which state has a better chance of survival?

Trace William Cowen484 days ago
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A split image showing a close-up of a man with facial tattoos and a septum ring on the left, and an older man with wide eyes on the right.
Music

Heaven's Gate and Lil Uzi Vert: What to Know About UFO Religion That Inspired 'Eternal Atake' and Its Sequel

In 1997, the Heaven's Gate Away Team announced its return to a "level above human in distant space." In light of Uzi's 'Eternal Atake' sequel, we take a look back at the group's history.

Trace William Cowen633 days ago
uap video screenshot
Life

Government's Inadequate Response to UFOs Could Pose 'Threat' to National Security

As if we didn't already have enough to worry about.

Trace William Cowen908 days ago
lexington alien event
Life

'Extraterrestrial Travelers' Invited to Kentucky With Tourism Message Beamed Into Space

Will we one day see our extraterrestrial friends riding horseback and sipping bourbon? Time will tell.

Trace William Cowen920 days ago
miami cops on the scene
Life

Police Refute Viral Miami Mall Alien Conspiracy Theory: ‘There Were No Aliens, UFOs, or ETs’

There are plenty of legit UAP-related stories to dive into these days. No need for the fake stuff.

Trace William Cowen932 days ago
Music

Cardi B Doesn’t Think Aliens Are Real, Asks Why They Haven’t 'Invaded' Us If They Exist

The rapper weighs in on alien life and explains her theory on why they aren't real.

Alex Ocho1030 days ago
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Life

Cake Replica of ‘Non-Human’ Alien Bodies Shown to Mexican Government Goes Viral

Earlier this month, a previously debunked ufologist testified in front of the Mexican government about the bodies

tara mahadevan1040 days ago

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