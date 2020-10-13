The past couple years have been rife with stokedness-inducing news of the UAP (unidentified aerial phenomenon) variety, thanks in large part to frequent updates from To the Stars Academy of Arts & Sciences revitalizing interest in such phenomena for new generations.

Now, by way of James Fox's new documentary The Phenomenon, Harry Reid—who served as a U.S. Senator from 1987 to 2017 and boasts a stacked history with the UAP research push that famously has ties to TTSA co-founder Tom DeLonge—has returned to headlines with some enticing comments about the field that further strengthen the interpretation that recent developments are indeed key in moving the conversation forward.

"All we're saying—nobody has to agree why it's there—but shouldn't we at least be spending some money to study all these phenomenon?" Reid tells Fox in a clip from the documentary, which is now available via VOD services. "Shouldn't we study the stuff? The answer is yes and that's all this was about. And why the federal government all these years has covered up, put brake pads on everything, stopped it. I think it's very, very bad for our country."

Asked if Reid was signaling that there was "some evidence that still hasn't seen the light of day," Reid took it a step further.

"I'm saying most of it hasn't seen the light of day," Reid said.

Reid's comments here are in line with his own previous comments on the importance of unity in the UAP research field, as well as with the central messaging of the aforementioned DeLonge and the TTSA team. As the latest clip from Fox's doc started making the rounds over the past few days, both DeLonge and TTSA advisor Christopher K. Mellon addressed Reid's most recent remarks with some words of approval: