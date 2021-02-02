It appears Post Malone is a believer.

In a new interview with Seth Meyers, the rapper discussed his appearance on the Travel Channel’s TV show Ghost Adventures back in 2018 and whether it reinforced his faith in ghosts. He also talked about visiting show host Zak Bagans’ Haunted Museum in Las Vegas, where Posty played with an allegedly cursed object called a “Dybbuk box.”

“After we opened up this creepy Dybbuk box, I got in a car accident, I almost had a plane wreck, my house got broken into—all that type of stuff. Within a month’s time, it was really, really odd stuff.” He added, “I’ve always had an interest in that.”

The box, which inspired the 2012 movie The Possession, is a wine cabinet that Bagans and others claim is haunted by an evil spirit.

Post also touches on seeing what he believes was a UFO. “Here in Utah, things are creepy if you look up into the sky. Sometimes I just go out at like 4 a.m. with night vision goggles and just look up at the sky and see if we can see anything,” he said.

Posty guest-starred on Ghost Adventures in January 2018, where he and the show’s crew traveled to Arizona to investigate the Slaughter House, a haunted location that was once a meatpacking plant. Months later, he visited Bagans’ Haunted Museum. In the following weeks, the rapper’s plane suffered a malfunction and had to make an emergency landing. He was then involved in a car accident where he Rolls-Royce hit another car in Los Angeles. While he was unharmed in both episodes, it was a string of bad luck that he attributes to the purported cursed object.

Elsewhere, he told Meyers about his upcoming Super Bowl ad and how he had to get a Kansas City Chiefs tattoo after losing a bet.