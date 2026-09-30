Patriots Rookie Eli Raridon and Wife 'Devastated' Over Newborn Son's Death

"Our angel, Peter James Raridon, was born on September 11th," she began her post. "When Eli and I went in for our 20-week anatomy scan, excited to see our sweet baby boy, our hearts were forever changed. Our little one was diagnosed with anencephaly, a fatal condition in which he would not survive outside the womb."

On Tuesday (September 29), Anna took to Instagram to share the news, revealing that the baby, Peter James Raridon, had died shortly after his birth earlier this month.

"While we are absolutely devastated that we were unable to bring our baby boy home, I am grateful to have loved him deeply, kept him safe, and had been his home for the past 9 months before he was called back to Heaven," she continued.

"I have often found it easy to glorify the Lord when life is going well, but it is in our deepest trials that we are drawn closest to Him. We may never understand the why behind this journey, but one thing we know with certainty is that God promises to care for His children."

Before quoting a pair of Bible verses, she concluded: "I believe our little boy was lovingly knitted together in the womb by God, knowing how deeply he would be loved by our families, our friends, Eli, and me. Though his time with us was brief, his life still precious, his purpose still meaningful, and he will forever be a part of our story.

"I have loved you every second of your life & will miss you every second of mine. What a sweet sweet reunion ours will be🤍"

Anencephaly is a serious birth defect that occurs when the neural tube fails to close completely during pregnancy, leaving major parts of the brain and skull undeveloped. The CDC says almost all babies born with the condition die shortly after birth, and there is no cure or treatment, per the CDC.