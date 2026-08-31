49ers Coach Trolls Accused Imposter Daejon Love: ‘He Was Balling!’

At least 26 women allegedly sent the pair about $1.3 million, and both now face federal wire fraud and conspiracy charges in Oregon.

Prosecutors say Love posed as a 49ers player and wealthy investor to gain women’s trust, while 18-year-old Taylor Jamie Chan allegedly acted as his financial adviser.

49ers receivers coach Leonard Hankerson mocked accused imposter Daejon Love with an edited practice photo, joking, “Man I hate we lost him…. He was balling!!!”

Daejon Love finally made it onto a San Francisco 49ers practice field—just not the way he allegedly spent years pretending he had. Wide receivers coach Leonard Hankerson dropped the accused fraudster into an altered practice photo on Instagram on Sunday, August 30, appearing to coach Love as he stood nearby in full 49ers gear. When former San Francisco receiver Kendrick Bourne commented, “Man I knew you was coaching him,” Hankerson buried the imaginary prospect with one line: “Man I hate we lost him…. He was balling!!!”

Fans had already spent the weekend constructing an entire fake NFL career for Love, complete with invented statistics, phantom injuries, and questions about why San Francisco let such a promising player slip off the depth chart. Love certainly put in the work selling the character. Social media posts reportedly showed the 35-year-old training in 49ers apparel, carrying a helmet and cleats, and posing beside a red Lamborghini. One video allegedly captured him staging his own 49ers “signing day.” In another, he pointed to an inaccurate Google AI result naming him as a San Francisco wide receiver, using the search error to bolster his story. The alleged performance had consequences far beyond a few misleading posts. Federal prosecutors say Love used the fake NFL identity—and an alternate persona as a wealthy real estate investor—to gain the trust of women he met through dating apps. “Love had romantic relationships with many of the victims and told them he wanted to build wealth and a future together,” the Justice Department said.