Sports

Shannon Sharpe Clowns 49ers Owner’s Arrest for Prostitution: ‘Want to Wet His Whistle’

Sharpe and Chad "Ochocinco" Johnson held nothing back after Jed York pleaded no contest to misdemeanor charges stemming from an Ohio sting operation.

Split image. Left: Shannon Sharpe is wearing glasses and a dark suit. Right: Jed York has a beard and wears a suit with a red tie.
Images via John Nacion/FilmMagic; Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Shannon Sharpe did not hold back with his take after 49ers owner Jed York pleaded no contest to charges tied to a prostitution sting.

On Monday’s (Aug. 24) episode of Nightcap, Sharpe and his co-host, Chad "Ochocinco" Johnson, clowned — and ultimately defended — York.

“The man just trying to get a little hoo-ha,” Ochocinco said near the one-hour, 29-minute mark in the video linked below.

"Ain't nothing wrong with that. Come on, man,” Sharpe added. “You think the man, ‘cause he's worth a billion dollars, he don't want to wet his whistle?"

Meanwhile, “Iso” Joe Johnson disagreed, saying, “You worth a billion dollars, man. Come on, man. You shouldn't have to do all that.”

Sharpe quipped, "Sometimes you like them sleazy … Remember I told you, Joe, 'She had more moves than a $100 hooker?' Them the ones that got the moves. The $5,000 ones, they don't do nothing but model."

The comments came after York was arrested Sunday morning at a mobile home community in East Palestine, Ohio.

According to ESPN, authorities said he had allegedly responded to an undercover ad on a known prostitution website, contacted it three times, and arranged to pay $140 for a sexual encounter before arriving at the site with the cellphone used to set up the meeting.

The operation was run by a task force with the Mahoning County Sheriff's Office.

York was initially charged with misdemeanor engaging in prostitution and possessing criminal tools. He pleaded no contest on Monday, with the prostitution charge reduced to disorderly conduct as part of a plea agreement.

He was sentenced to one day in jail on each count, served concurrently with credit for time served, and fined $1,150.

According to the San Francisco Chronicle, York posted a $5,000 bond following the initial arrest.

Per ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter, the 49ers said in a statement, "As this is a legal matter, which has been resolved, we will not be providing any further comment at this time.”

York, who has served as the 49ers' CEO since 2008 and became majority owner in 2024, filed for divorce from wife Danielle Belluomini in May, court documents reported by the San Francisco Chronicle.

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