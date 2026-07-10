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Adrien Broner Determined to Get Back in Shape With 45-Day Streaming Marathon

The boxer hasn't fought in a professional bout since 2024.

Adrien Broner.
Chris Arjoon/Stringer via Getty Images

Adrien Broner hasn’t set foot in the ring in over two years, but the former professional boxer is determined to get back in shape.

The former four-division world champion hasn’t been in the best of shape in recent years, but he recently confirmed that he’s doing a 45-day streaming marathon on Kick, where he plans to turn things around and get back in shape.

Beginning on Wednesday (July 8), the "Locked-In-A-Thon" streaming marathon, which he’s doing with frequent collaborator DeenTheGreat, is expected to run until next month.

During a recent stream, Broner was joined by Ray J, who was shocked when Broner suggested that he could win a comeback fight against Ryan Garcia. "I don’t care about his shape,” he told Ray J, before clarifying that he would wait before fighting him. "I wouldn’t fight him my first fight back."

Garcia saw the stream and later responded on X. "I'm very happy that Adrien is locking in now and is going to take better care of himself," he wrote. "As far as my response to him saying he could beat me, anyone can think anything… I personally don't give him a chance, but he has every right to feel that way."

He continued: "I'm currently focused on defending my title and fighting the best in the world currently. On top of that, I get paid extremely well, and I'm not looking for any exhibitions or meaningless fights at this point. But I hope the best for him."

Broner has suggested that he’ll only require six months of training to get back in shape before hopping in the ring with Garcia, whom he's never fought. But Garcia also reached out to Broner earlier this year after a viral video appeared to show the former professional boxer asking for help to pay for a ride.

"Sad to see, AB if you see this call me. Let's get you situated. No need to keep drinking. Let's be better. Not judging let's lock in," Garcia wrote.

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