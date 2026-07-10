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Ryan Garcia Has No Interest in Fighting Adrien Broner: 'I Don't Give Him a Chance'

Garcia praises Broner for locking in but says he has no interest in exhibitions or 'meaningless fights' as he focuses on defending his WBC title.

Ryan Garcia Had a Classic Response to Adrien Broner's Claim That He Could Beat Him in 6 Months
Photo by Cris Esqueda/Golden Boy/Getty Images | Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage

Ryan Garcia isn't interested in entertaining a comeback fight with Adrien Broner—even after Broner confidently predicted he could beat the newly crowned WBC welterweight champion with six months of preparation.

Garcia addressed Broner's recent comments on X, congratulating the former four-division champion for seemingly turning a corner while making it clear that a fight between them isn't on his radar.

"I'm very happy that Adrien is locking in now and is going to take better care of himself," Garcia wrote. "As far as my response to him saying he could beat me, anyone can think anything."

Garcia didn't stop there. "I personally don't give him a chance, but he has every right to feel that way," he continued. "I'm currently focused on defending my title and fighting the best in the world currently. On top of that, I get paid extremely well, and I'm not looking for any exhibitions or meaningless fights at this point. But I hope the best for him."

The response came after Broner declared that six months of training would be enough for him to beat Garcia. At the same time, Broner acknowledged he wouldn't jump straight into a title fight if he returns to boxing, saying he'd need a tune-up before facing a champion.

Garcia's comments also mark a noticeable shift from where the two fighters stood just months ago. Earlier this year, Garcia publicly reached out after a viral video showed Broner asking for help paying for a ride.

Instead of criticizing him, Garcia posted a message of encouragement, writing, "Sad to see, AB if you see this call me. Let's get you situated. No need to keep drinking. Let's be better. Not judging let's lock in."

Since then, Broner has repeatedly insisted he's serious about rebuilding both his career and his life. During a recent livestream, he pushed back against viewers questioning his sobriety, telling fans, "Sober the whole day, chat," before talking about getting back in the gym and preparing for another fight.

He has also publicly said his goal is to capture "one more championship" before retiring from boxing.

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