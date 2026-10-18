Air Force Confirms Airman's Death After Rappel Fall at Football Game

An airman has died after falling from arena rafters during a pregame rappelling demonstration before the University of Texas San Antonio played Navy on Saturday (Oct. 17) in San Antonio, the Air Force confirmed.

The airman, assigned to Detachment 2 of the 6th Combat Training Squadron, reportedly lost control while descending from the stadium ceiling roughly 170 feet above the field. The fall happened about 15 minutes before kickoff.

In front of 23,297 fans, the airman slid down the line in an uncontrolled manner and hit the turf. UTSA staff formed a semicircle around him as medical personnel worked for about 10 minutes.

The San Antonio Fire Department transported the man with life-threatening injuries to a San Antonio-area hospital, where he died.

Four airmen were rappelling as part of UTSA's annual Salute to Armed Forces and Veterans game.