Sports

Air Force Confirms Airman's Death After Rappel Fall at Football Game

The airman fell during a pregame rappelling demonstration before a college game in San Antonio.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: OCT 08 South Florida at UTSA
Image via Icon Sportswire / Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Key Takeaways

  • An Air Force airman died after losing control during a pregame rappel and falling roughly 170 feet from the Alamodome rafters before UTSA’s game against Navy.
  • Emergency responders treated the airman in front of 23,297 fans and transported him with life-threatening injuries to a San Antonio-area hospital, where he died.
  • The game resumed after a roughly 10-minute delay, with UTSA beating Navy 38-34.

An airman has died after falling from arena rafters during a pregame rappelling demonstration before the University of Texas San Antonio played Navy on Saturday (Oct. 17) in San Antonio, the Air Force confirmed.

The airman, assigned to Detachment 2 of the 6th Combat Training Squadron, reportedly lost control while descending from the stadium ceiling roughly 170 feet above the field. The fall happened about 15 minutes before kickoff.

In front of 23,297 fans, the airman slid down the line in an uncontrolled manner and hit the turf. UTSA staff formed a semicircle around him as medical personnel worked for about 10 minutes.

The San Antonio Fire Department transported the man with life-threatening injuries to a San Antonio-area hospital, where he died.

Four airmen were rappelling as part of UTSA's annual Salute to Armed Forces and Veterans game.

UTSA, the American Conference, San Antonio Mayor Gina Ortiz Jones, head coach Jeff Traylor, and quarterback Owen McCown all addressed the incident afterward.

The game resumed after a delay of about 10 minutes. UTSA won 38-34 to move to 6-1 overall and 3-0 in conference play, while Navy fell to 2-4 and 1-3.

The incident is currently under investigation.

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