Man Found Dead Hanging From Bridge Near LA Dodgers Stadium During Game

A man has been found dead hanging from a bridge near Dodger Stadium while the Los Angeles Dodgers were playing a game against the St. Louis Cardinals.

According to the New York Post, LAPD officers on Wednesday (September 2) responded to multiple 911 calls about a body hanging from a bridge near the area of Bernard Street and Stadium Way at around 8:48 P.M.

The discovery occurred less than half a mile from Dodger Stadium, where thousands of fans were watching the Dodgers and Cardinals play the second game of their three-game series. The police response reportedly happened around the sixth inning.

Police radio traffic reviewed by the Post included callers describing the body as being visible "in plain sight." The bridge is located near Stadium Way, one of the primary routes used by fans traveling to and from Dodger Stadium.

Authorities investigated the man's death and said they did not believe another person was involved. "No foul play was suspected following an investigation," the LAPD said.