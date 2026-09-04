Man Found Dead Hanging From Bridge Near LA Dodgers Stadium During Game

Key Takeaways
- LAPD officers found an unidentified man dead hanging from a bridge less than half a mile from Dodger Stadium during Wednesday's Dodgers-Cardinals game.
- Police said they suspected no foul play and found no connection between the death and the game, either team, or anyone attending.
- The Cardinals scored three runs in the 10th inning to win 8-6 and secure the series as the investigation continued.
A man has been found dead hanging from a bridge near Dodger Stadium while the Los Angeles Dodgers were playing a game against the St. Louis Cardinals.
According to the New York Post, LAPD officers on Wednesday (September 2) responded to multiple 911 calls about a body hanging from a bridge near the area of Bernard Street and Stadium Way at around 8:48 P.M.
The discovery occurred less than half a mile from Dodger Stadium, where thousands of fans were watching the Dodgers and Cardinals play the second game of their three-game series. The police response reportedly happened around the sixth inning.
Police radio traffic reviewed by the Post included callers describing the body as being visible "in plain sight." The bridge is located near Stadium Way, one of the primary routes used by fans traveling to and from Dodger Stadium.
Authorities investigated the man's death and said they did not believe another person was involved. "No foul play was suspected following an investigation," the LAPD said.
Police also said investigators found nothing connecting the man's death to the game, either baseball team, or anyone attending the game. "There is no indication that the death was connected to the baseball game," authorities said.
The man's name has not been publicly released. The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner listed the case as "pending identification and legal next of kin."
Despite the police investigation, Stadium Way remained open ahead of Thursday's series finale.
Inside Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles jumped out to an early lead behind Freddie Freeman, who hit a three-run home run in the first inning. Dodgers starter Yoshinobu Yamamoto also took a no-hitter into the sixth before St. Louis broke through.
The game eventually went to extra innings, where the Cardinals scored three runs in the 10th and held on for an 8-6 victory. The win secured the series for St. Louis and marked Los Angeles' sixth loss over an eight-game stretch.