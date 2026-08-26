Army Chief Was Reportedly Advised to Drop Kid Rock Helicopter Probe Days Before He Was Fired

The revelation adds to Kid Rock’s recent string of controversies, including backlash over his use of an ableist slur and lineup changes, ticket discounts, and fan complaints surrounding his “Rock the Country” festival.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth ultimately shut down the probe and cleared the aircrews, then flew in an Apache helicopter with Kid Rock at Fort Belvoir in Virginia weeks later.

Gen. Randy George was reportedly urged to halt an Army investigation into two Apache helicopters that flew low over Kid Rock’s Tennessee estate, just days before George was fired as Army chief of staff.

A military investigation into Army helicopters buzzing Kid Rock's Tennessee estate was apparently supposed to keep going—until the Army's second-highest-ranking officer delivered a message from Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth to shut it down. According to The Washington Post, Gen. Randy George, then the Army chief of staff, was told just days before his firing that Hegseth did not want the investigation into the March 28 helicopter flyby to proceed. Three people familiar with the situation told the outlet that George believed the Army should follow standard procedure and determine whether safety rules had been violated.

Gen. Chris LaNeve, then the Army's No. 2 officer and now its acting chief of staff, reportedly conveyed the message. One source said LaNeve told George directly that Hegseth wanted the inquiry stopped, while two others said George later told colleagues about the conversation and appeared troubled by it. George was removed from his position on April 2 without a public explanation. The investigation centered on two AH-64 Apache helicopters from the 101st Airborne Division that flew low over Kid Rock's property outside Nashville. Video posted by the musician, whose legal name is Robert Ritchie, showed the aircraft passing overhead at close range. "This is a level of respect," Kid Rock wrote while sharing footage of the flyby. Army officials initially treated the incident like any other potential aviation issue. On March 31, officials at Fort Campbell announced that the pilots had been grounded while an administrative investigation into the flight was underway. The Army was also reviewing the path of one of the helicopters after it flew over a nearby protest that same day.