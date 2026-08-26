Music

Army Chief Was Reportedly Advised to Drop Kid Rock Helicopter Probe Days Before He Was Fired

The Army’s top officer wanted answers after Apache helicopters buzzed Kid Rock’s Tennessee estate. Days after he was reportedly urged to drop the investigation, he was out of a job.

Top Military General Was Ordered to Drop Kid Rock Probe Before He Got Fired
Photo by Michael Cohen/Getty Images

Key Takeaways

  • Gen. Randy George was reportedly urged to halt an Army investigation into two Apache helicopters that flew low over Kid Rock’s Tennessee estate, just days before George was fired as Army chief of staff.
  • Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth ultimately shut down the probe and cleared the aircrews, then flew in an Apache helicopter with Kid Rock at Fort Belvoir in Virginia weeks later.
  • The revelation adds to Kid Rock’s recent string of controversies, including backlash over his use of an ableist slur and lineup changes, ticket discounts, and fan complaints surrounding his “Rock the Country” festival.

A military investigation into Army helicopters buzzing Kid Rock's Tennessee estate was apparently supposed to keep going—until the Army's second-highest-ranking officer delivered a message from Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth to shut it down.

According to The Washington Post, Gen. Randy George, then the Army chief of staff, was told just days before his firing that Hegseth did not want the investigation into the March 28 helicopter flyby to proceed. Three people familiar with the situation told the outlet that George believed the Army should follow standard procedure and determine whether safety rules had been violated.

Gen. Chris LaNeve, then the Army's No. 2 officer and now its acting chief of staff, reportedly conveyed the message. One source said LaNeve told George directly that Hegseth wanted the inquiry stopped, while two others said George later told colleagues about the conversation and appeared troubled by it.

George was removed from his position on April 2 without a public explanation.

The investigation centered on two AH-64 Apache helicopters from the 101st Airborne Division that flew low over Kid Rock's property outside Nashville. Video posted by the musician, whose legal name is Robert Ritchie, showed the aircraft passing overhead at close range.

"This is a level of respect," Kid Rock wrote while sharing footage of the flyby.

Army officials initially treated the incident like any other potential aviation issue. On March 31, officials at Fort Campbell announced that the pilots had been grounded while an administrative investigation into the flight was underway. The Army was also reviewing the path of one of the helicopters after it flew over a nearby protest that same day.

That review didn't last long.

After the flights generated national headlines, Hegseth personally ended the investigation and cleared the crews involved, writing, "Carry on, Patriots."

A few weeks later, Kid Rock and Hegseth took their own ride in Apache helicopters during what the Pentagon described as a broader community-relations event at Fort Belvoir in Virginia.

The helicopter episode is only the latest strange headline in what has already been a noisy year for Kid Rock.

The singer previously drew backlash after using an ableist slur during an appearance on Jesse Watters Primetime. Loretta Claiborne of Special Olympics later issued an open letter asking him to acknowledge the harm caused by the remark and reject language that has historically been used to demean people with intellectual disabilities.

Kid Rock did not publicly respond to the appeal.

His "Rock the Country" festival also went through its own run of turbulence. Organizers slashed general-admission prices by up to 50 percent at several stops, saying the discount was intended to help fans cope with higher fuel costs.

The move came alongside lineup changes, including Jelly Roll dropping out of a Sioux Falls date and other artists leaving portions of the tour after they were initially announced.

Kid Rock remained one of the festival's most prominent faces throughout the reshuffling, even as fans complained about paying higher prices before the discounts were introduced.

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