Sports

Karl-Anthony Towns and Jordyn Woods Visit Nairobi, Tanzania, and Zanzibar for Honeymoon: 'A Dream'

"Our honeymoon felt like walking through a dream I never wanted to wake up from," Woods said.

Karl-Anthony Towns and Jordyn Woods at the ESPY Awards. Towns in a black suit, Woods in a shimmering gown, both smiling.
Image via Getty/Mike Coppola

Jordyn Woods says she and Karl-Anthony Towns have been “walking through a dream” since getting married in Malibu.

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For their honeymoon, the couple, who have been romantically linked since early 2020, traveled to East Africa. Woods gave her Instagram followers an inside look at the experience by sharing a video montage, giving it the title “Dreaming in Africa.” The dream theme continued in the caption.

“A dream I didn’t know how to put into words, lived out in the wild with the love of my life,” Woods wrote when sharing the footage, seen below. “Africa, you were beyond anything I could have imagined. Our honeymoon felt like walking through a dream I never wanted to wake up from.”

In a follow-up comment, Woods got more specific about where on the continent, exactly, she and KAT visited.

“Yes I said Africa!” she said. “But we were in Nairobi, Tanzania, and Zanzibar! Absolutely loved them all.”

“Mrs. Woods-Towns,” KAT added in his own comment.

KAT and Woods have both been on a whirlwind journey this year amid the Knicks’ historic championship run, which saw the beloved New York team securing its first chip in over half a century. While KAT was turning heads on the court, proving pivotal in the eventual NBA Finals victory, Woods was doing the same from the side of the court, lucky bag in tow.

“What do you want me to say?” Towns later told Jimmy Fallon when asked about the bag. “We were undefeated in the playoffs with it. Obviously, she made some magic when she made that Woods by Jordyn bag, for sure.”

KAT also dubbed the bag “one of the greatest clothing articles in the history of basketball.”

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