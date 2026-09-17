Jay-Z's Shawn Carter Foundation Hosts Hundreds of NYC-Area Students at Premiere of HBO Docuseries

The world premiere of Jay-Z’s Rick Rubin-directed docuseries no doubt stood as a landmark moment for HOV himself, but it also doubled as a night that hundreds of New York City-area students will likely never forget.

The Shawn Carter Foundation, co-founded by HOV and his mother, Dr. Gloria Carter, hosted 450 students for the premiere at the Metropolitan Opera House at Lincoln Center this past Sunday (Sept. 13). The cost of tuxes and gowns for attending students was covered through a collaboration between the foundation and Men’s Wearhouse, Operation Prom, and Hauteline.

Invitees spanned students from a variety of organizations, including the Youth Justice Network and the Roc Nation School of Music, Sports, & Entertainment, just to name a couple.