Music

Jay-Z's Shawn Carter Foundation Hosts Hundreds of NYC-Area Students at Premiere of HBO Docuseries

The Rick Rubin-directed series debuts this Friday and spans eight episodes.

A large group of people in tuxedos pose together in a well-lit hallway, creating a formal and elegant atmosphere.
Image via Roc Nation

The world premiere of Jay-Z’s Rick Rubin-directed docuseries no doubt stood as a landmark moment for HOV himself, but it also doubled as a night that hundreds of New York City-area students will likely never forget.

The Shawn Carter Foundation, co-founded by HOV and his mother, Dr. Gloria Carter, hosted 450 students for the premiere at the Metropolitan Opera House at Lincoln Center this past Sunday (Sept. 13). The cost of tuxes and gowns for attending students was covered through a collaboration between the foundation and Men’s Wearhouse, Operation Prom, and Hauteline.

Invitees spanned students from a variety of organizations, including the Youth Justice Network and the Roc Nation School of Music, Sports, & Entertainment, just to name a couple.

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In addition to taking in the JAŸ-Z in 8 premiere alongside a bevy of superstars, including SZA and Leonardo DiCaprio, invited students also had the chance to get the full experience by walking the red carpet themselves.

Get a closer look below.

JAŸ-Z in 8 launches on HBO and HBO Max this Friday (Sept. 18), with two new episodes arriving on a weekly basis through Oct. 9.

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