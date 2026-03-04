Soccer holds a special place in Carmelo Anthony’s heart for a reason other than his love of the game: the sport helped him forge a bond with A.C. Milan’s most famous fan, the great Kobe Bryant. “Our relationship became stronger once he knew I was a futbol fan,” Anthony, an Arsenal supporter, tells Complex. “I wore number seven [with the New York Knicks], so Kobe would say that I was Cristiano Ronaldo and he was [Lionel] Messi. We’d have these battles on the court and would then sit down and talk soccer. Those conversations allowed us to be free and get away from the game of basketball.” Bryant held him in high esteem since Anthony was a member of the Denver Nuggets. “[Kobe] knew about the work that I put in behind the scenes and respected that,” Anthony says. “Then it carried over onto the court. He witnessed my development and growth and it’s something he actually respected.” They had their clashes, including a meeting in the 2009 Western Conference Finals, which Bryant’s Lakers won in six tough games. But Bryant reevaluated him after learning of Anthony’s soccer fandom. “He realized that I had a global mindset,” Anthony says, “because I was thinking differently and was probably two steps ahead of what other athletes were thinking at that point in time. He respected that I was brave enough to allow people to know that I was a soccer fan and watched soccer when soccer wasn’t really supposed to be cool here in the U.S.” Anthony developed a lifelong passion for the game during his freshman year at Syracuse University, one of the greatest one-and-done seasons in men’s college basketball history. His time on campus happened to coincide with Thierry Henry’s record-setting 2002-03 campaign with Arsenal; the French striker scored 24 goals and 20 assists in league play. Henry won the Professional Footballers’ Association Men’s Player of the Year in 2003 and Anthony became a fan of both Henry and the Gunners.

Anthony continues to support the game. With the United States, Mexico, and Canada hosting the 2026 World Cup this summer, the two-time Basketball Hall of Fame inductee has partnered with On Location, the official hospitality provider for the World Cup, and will serve as one of its 16 captains and the face of On Location in New York and New Jersey. “I’ve always been a fan of the sport, so it’s an honor,” Anthony tells Complex. “There’s no other city in the world that does sports like New York.”