Watch Jaylen Brown Reward Fans Who Found Ring He Lost During Championship Parade

Jaylen Brown kept his word and rewarded fans who found his "7uice" ring, which he lost during the Boston Celtics championship parade.
On Tuesday, the 2024 NBA Finals MVP hopped on his X page with a post showing he got his ring back from fans who somehow found the piece of jewelry during the parade. In his caption, Brown mentioned the fans by name and said he would see them during the Celtics ring ceremony next season.
"Got it back thank you to Luke and Adi I'll see you courtside at the ceremony," Brown wrote.
The Marietta, Georgia native also shared a video on his Instagram account showing how the meet-up went down.
In the clip, Brown can be seen leaving his car wearing a hoodie and sunglasses to meet with the two fans who had his ring. Brown had a signed NBA Finals ball and a pair of home opener tickets for next season to give the fans in exchange for his ring.
Brown losing his ring during the Celtics championship parade should come as no surprise, given how much of a celebration the event was. Over 1 million fans filled the streets of Boston to celebrate the team's record 18th championship.
Brown was front and center, enjoying the moment with fans and teammates while wearing a shirt that said "State Your Source," a nod to a past issue with Stephen A. Smith.