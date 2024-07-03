Watch Jaylen Brown Reward Fans Who Found Ring He Lost During Championship Parade

Jaylen Brown kept his word and rewarded fans who found his "7uice" ring, which he lost during the Boston Celtics championship parade.

On Tuesday, the 2024 NBA Finals MVP hopped on his X page with a post showing he got his ring back from fans who somehow found the piece of jewelry during the parade. In his caption, Brown mentioned the fans by name and said he would see them during the Celtics ring ceremony next season.

"Got it back thank you to Luke and Adi I'll see you courtside at the ceremony," Brown wrote.