The 2023 photo features a Boston Celtics fan ranting to Rooks, who appears completely withdrawn from the conversation.

Jun 07, 2024
Game 1 of the NBA Finals was short on drama, as the Boston Celtics built a 29-point lead in the second quarter en route to a comfortable win against the Dallas Mavericks.

As Boston closed the first quarter on a 23-5 run, NBA Twitter shifted its focus to sharing memes of a 2023 photo of TNT reporter Taylor Rooks.

The picture, which was snapped during a Celtics-Nets game in March 2023, features a Boston fan sitting next to Rooks at TD Garden. While the Celtics fan appears to be passionately chatting to the NBA reporter, Rooks looks completely disengaged, twirling her hair as the beer-clutching man rants in her ear.

It didn't take long for Rooks to catch wind of the viral image, as she hopped on Twitter to respond to the user who posted the photo on Thursday night.

"Omg this photo is never going to die. Sorry to that man," she wrote.

Omg this photo is never going to die. 😭 sorry to that man https://t.co/Mtvt6lyYmI

— Taylor Rooks (@TaylorRooks) June 7, 2024
Of course, many Twitter users compared the Rooks photo to several previous memes that feature male sports fans ranting at unimpressed women.

The jokes flew from there, as Twitter users offered their takes on what the Celtics fan discussed with Rooks, from NBA-related topics to current events such as Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese, and the Drake-Kendrick beef.

Check out some of the best memes of the viral Taylor Rooks photo below.

The Four Horsemen the Rizzpocalypse pic.twitter.com/wj6FIbQUFP

— Football Report (@FootballReprt) June 7, 2024
“Ok, so here’s why Drake won…” https://t.co/5B8T5kNVu6

— Low (@LowKeyUHTN) June 7, 2024
@TaylorRooks tell buddy you not trying hear what he talking about right now 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/5JuO69lDbs

— R.HollisJefferson (@IAmCHAP24) March 4, 2023
"...AND HE FINALLY SHOWS UP FROM THE INDY 500 JUST AS THE COCA COLA 600 IS CALLED SO HE MADE AN ATTEMPT TO GET TO CHARLOTTE BUT HE DID STAY IN INDY SO THERE WERE THINGS TO DISCUSS BEFORE THEY GAVE HIM ONE AND..." https://t.co/1JyXXJooNC

— nascarcasm (@nascarcasm) June 7, 2024
“I told my boss, we should ALL be off for Juneteenth am i right? haha, names Connor” https://t.co/9PclYlBj8t

— NateTV (@NateDyer_) June 7, 2024
“ANGEL REESE? I’m a huge fan” pic.twitter.com/BaiRvzgsRv

— AME Youngboy (@MelechThomas) June 7, 2024
“I just think that the players in the league should show some more gratitude, you know? I mean, EYE wasn’t watching before she got drafted and put a real spotlight on the WNBA.” pic.twitter.com/DW50DN96F7

— Aaron West (@oeste) June 7, 2024
Golden Corral isn’t as good as it used to be. Early 2000’s Ryan’s will always hold a special place in my heart. Steak on a buffet? No one was doing that. Shoney’s immediately dropped their prices to compete…. https://t.co/tybBIBL2Eh

— CousinShane (@BigOrangeVolz) June 7, 2024
“You know Jayson? ….Yeah Tatum….I taught him that stepback in 3rd Grade. We used to hoop together at recess” https://t.co/uaCtzNCTxQ

— Nick Jones (@CoachJonesACS) June 7, 2024
