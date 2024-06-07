Game 1 of the NBA Finals was short on drama, as the Boston Celtics built a 29-point lead in the second quarter en route to a comfortable win against the Dallas Mavericks.

As Boston closed the first quarter on a 23-5 run, NBA Twitter shifted its focus to sharing memes of a 2023 photo of TNT reporter Taylor Rooks.

The picture, which was snapped during a Celtics-Nets game in March 2023, features a Boston fan sitting next to Rooks at TD Garden. While the Celtics fan appears to be passionately chatting to the NBA reporter, Rooks looks completely disengaged, twirling her hair as the beer-clutching man rants in her ear.

It didn't take long for Rooks to catch wind of the viral image, as she hopped on Twitter to respond to the user who posted the photo on Thursday night.

"Omg this photo is never going to die. Sorry to that man," she wrote.