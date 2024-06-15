Boston Celtics Fans Get Into Brawl During Game 4 NBA Finals Watch Party

Boston Celtics fans attending an NBA Finals watch party at TD Garden got into a brawl while their team suffered a beatdown at the hands of the Dallas Mavericks.
On Friday night, two Celtic fans were involved in a fight while watching Game 4 of the 2024 NBA Finals matchup between Boston and the Dallas Mavericks at a watch party. Footage from inside the venue caught all the action as one of the men stood over the other guy and threw several punches at his head.
Other people and security personnel stepped in to separate the two fans, but the man who got punched in the face began fighting with someone else in the stands. There's no report of anyone getting ejected from the venue or if police intervened, but all three men wore Celtics gear.
It's unclear what started the fight, but it may have something to do with the Celtics' first loss in a month. The team got blown out in Game 4, with the Mavs avoiding a series sweep by crushing the Celtics 122-84 on Friday night.
The Celtics had an opportunity to close out the series in Dallas and win their 18th championship banner, but Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving's 50 combined points and the strong play of the bench were too much for the C's. Boston now holds a 3-1 series lead, with Game 5 taking place on Monday.