Boston Celtics Fans Get Into Brawl During Game 4 NBA Finals Watch Party

Boston Celtics fans attending an NBA Finals watch party at TD Garden got into a brawl while their team suffered a beatdown at the hands of the Dallas Mavericks.

On Friday night, two Celtic fans were involved in a fight while watching Game 4 of the 2024 NBA Finals matchup between Boston and the Dallas Mavericks at a watch party. Footage from inside the venue caught all the action as one of the men stood over the other guy and threw several punches at his head.

Other people and security personnel stepped in to separate the two fans, but the man who got punched in the face began fighting with someone else in the stands. There's no report of anyone getting ejected from the venue or if police intervened, but all three men wore Celtics gear.