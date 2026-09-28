Sports

Vozinha Is Not Thrilled With Post-World Cup Fame: 'I've Lost My Peace'

The Cape Verde goalkeeper says his newfound fame has taken away his peace and privacy.

Vozinha in a black goalkeeper uniform gestures on the field, with another player wearing a white jersey in the background.
(Photo by Marcelo Hernandez/Getty Images)

Key Takeaways

  • Cape Verde goalkeeper Vozinha says his sudden World Cup fame cost him the peace, privacy, and tranquillity he enjoyed before the tournament.
  • The 40-year-old made seven saves in a scoreless draw against Spain, then saw his Instagram following surge from 56,000 to more than one million after a push from Brazilian broadcaster CazeTV.
  • Vozinha, who previously lived a relatively anonymous life while playing for Chaves in Portugal’s second division, now faces constant requests for photos and autographs and strangers filming him in public.

Josimar José Évora Dias, better known as Vozinha, became one of the breakout stars of the 2026 World Cup after his performance against Spain, but the Cape Verde goalkeeper wouldn't mind getting his old life back.

"I've lost my peace and tranquillity. I no longer have any privacy, or at least much less than I used to. Now I go out, I go to a restaurant, and there's always someone who wants to take a photo with me or asks me for an autograph. Or, worse, someone is filming me. That's what has changed most in my life, and I don't think there's anything I can do about it," the 40-year-old told The Observer.

Vozinha's newfound fame came after he made seven saves in a scoreless draw against Spain. A push from Brazilian broadcaster CazeTV helped his Instagram following explode from 56,000 to more than one million within hours. Before the tournament, Vozinha enjoyed a relatively anonymous life playing for Chaves in Portugal's second division.

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