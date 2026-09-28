Vozinha Is Not Thrilled With Post-World Cup Fame: 'I've Lost My Peace'

Josimar José Évora Dias, better known as Vozinha, became one of the breakout stars of the 2026 World Cup after his performance against Spain, but the Cape Verde goalkeeper wouldn't mind getting his old life back.

"I've lost my peace and tranquillity. I no longer have any privacy, or at least much less than I used to. Now I go out, I go to a restaurant, and there's always someone who wants to take a photo with me or asks me for an autograph. Or, worse, someone is filming me. That's what has changed most in my life, and I don't think there's anything I can do about it," the 40-year-old told The Observer.