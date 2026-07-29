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Slavko Vinčić Retires After Officiating World Cup Final

He refereed for 16 years.

Slavko Vincic
Photo by MB Media/Getty Images

FIFA World Cup referee Slavko Vinčić is walking away from the field.

The Slovenian Football Association has confirmed that Vinčić retired one week after officiating the 2026 World Cup final in which Spain overtook Argentina 1-0 at MetLife Stadium on July 19.

Vinčić had a defining role in the final match, which saw him dismiss Argentina midfielder Enzo Fernández in stoppage time at the end of the regulation 90 minutes, leaving Argentina to play extra time with 10 men. The referee also faced criticism for his handling of Argentina's aggressive play.

The post-match scenes added further chaos. Leandro Paredes reportedly threw punches at Spain's Gavi and Eric Garcia, while Nahuel Molina allegedly started the brawl by striking Rodri.

A red card initially shown to Paredes was later rescinded by FIFA, which launched a formal investigation into the incidents. Spain's Gavi said publicly he did not want Paredes to face a suspension.

Vinčić made history by becoming the first Slovenian referee to take charge of a World Cup final. He had previously been moved to tears when he learned of the appointment, calling it an "incredible honor."

The 46-year-old took charge of four matches in total at the tournament, including Brazil vs. Morocco and Mexico's 2-0 Round of 16 win over Ecuador.

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