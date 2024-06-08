NFL Free Agent Xavien Howard Accused of Sending 'Revenge Porn' to Ex's Son

NFL free agent Xavien Howard has been accused of sending his ex's teenage son a sexually explicit photo of her because she refused to get an abortion.

As previously reported, the former Miami Dolphins cornerback has been facing a lawsuit from last year, which was filed by a woman who accused Howard of secretly recording them having sex and sharing the recordings with others.

Associated Press reports the teenager who received the explicit photo is the son of a different woman, who attorneys claim also had a relationship with Howard and was recorded having sex with him. This additional allegation was shared as part of a new court filing submitted on Thursday, June 6.

The teen's mother is accusing Howard of texting her son a photograph of her engaging in sex with Howard “in his ongoing crusade to debase and humiliate” her, also causing “severe emotional distress” to her son.

The suit is requesting damages in excess of $50,000. No criminal charges have been filed.

“Xavien Howard operates by intimidation and force. Where he goes, destruction follows, and the lives of two individuals have been irrevocably altered because of him,” the lawsuit reads.

According to Howard's attorney, the 30-year-old Pro Bowler "denies the claims and looks forward to prevailing in a court of law."

Howard was drafted by the Dolphins in the second round of the 2016 NFL Draft. He spent the past eight seasons in Miami, making four Pro Bowls (2018, 2020-22) and two All-Pro teams (2018, 2020). The Baylor alum also led the NFL in interceptions in 2018 and 2020. Miami released Howard in March, and he remains a free agent.