A woman who attended the 2024 College World Series is criticizing ESPN for focusing cameras on her eating ice cream and sexualizing the moment on their broadcast.

During Monday's national college baseball championship game between Tennessee and Texas A&M, one of ESPN's camera operators zoomed in on a woman and her friend eating ice cream. The clip ended up going viral thanks to people making explicit comments about the women licking the melting ice cream and comparing them to the "Hawk Tuah" girl.

It didn't help that the broadcasters added to the sexualization by commenting, "You gotta get it before it melts, it's liquid," and, "A night like tonight, you're working fast." One of the women, who goes by Annie J on TikTok, shared a video on her page calling out ESPN for twisting the innocent moment.

"It was a 20-second segment of just us eating ice cream or licking our ice cream," she said. "20 seconds dedicated to—with commentary—to just us eating our ice cream. We all knew what direction that video was gonna head in, and lo and behold the creeps of TikTok got a hold of it because we woke up getting compared to the 'Hawk Tuah' girl."