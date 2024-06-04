Monica McNutt Calls Out Stephen A. Smith Over Lack of WNBA Coverage on 'First Take'

Stephen A. Smith was left speechless after receiving a heavy dose of reality from Monica McNutt on ESPN's First Take Monday.
The panel was discussing Chennedy Carter's hard foul on Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark over the weekend when Smith seemingly wanted to give First Take its flowers for being at the forefront of discussion surrounding the WNBA and women's sports.
"Stephen A., respectfully, with your platform, you could have been doing this three years ago, if you wanted to," McNutt fired back.
"Stephen A., I'm talking to you, I'm talking to you, don't do that," the former Georgetown basketball player told a visibly stunned Smith. "I'm talking to you about the power that you have."
McNutt's criticism of Stephen A. comes after she said it was "unfair" to the WNBA players who laid the groundwork for Clark, who now receives praise for taking the game to the next level.
Stephen A. later addressed the topic on his YouTube show and appeared to take credit for putting her on the map as executive producer of First Take.
"I found it very unfortunate that she would say that," he said. "Ladies and gentlemen, I am the executive producer of First Take. You ever heard of Monica McNutt? You have now because she's on First Take a lot."
As any New York Knicks fan would tell you, they have been well aware of who Monica McNutt is well before an appearance on First Take. As the self-proclaimed Knicks fan that he is, Stephen A. should know that as well.
Stephen A. also acknowledged that the attention towards the WNBA is long overdue while also claiming the league never had someone like Clark. You can watch the full segment above.