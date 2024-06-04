Monica McNutt Calls Out Stephen A. Smith Over Lack of WNBA Coverage on 'First Take'

Stephen A. Smith was left speechless after receiving a heavy dose of reality from Monica McNutt on ESPN's First Take Monday.

The panel was discussing Chennedy Carter's hard foul on Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark over the weekend when Smith seemingly wanted to give First Take its flowers for being at the forefront of discussion surrounding the WNBA and women's sports.

"Stephen A., respectfully, with your platform, you could have been doing this three years ago, if you wanted to," McNutt fired back.

"Stephen A., I'm talking to you, I'm talking to you, don't do that," the former Georgetown basketball player told a visibly stunned Smith. "I'm talking to you about the power that you have."