Patrick Beverley is facing backlash for his treatment of a veteran journalist following the Milwaukee Bucks' season-ending loss to the Indiana Pacers Thursday night.
Pat Bev's rude encounter with ESPN producer Malinda Adams took place after Milwaukee’s 120-98 loss in Game 6 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs. While facing a scrum of media members in the Bucks' locker room, Beverley singled out Adams, asking her if she subscribes to his podcast. After Adams admitted that she is not a subscriber, the 35-year-old decided she wasn’t allowed to speak to him.
"You can't interview me then. No disrespect. ... Can you move that mic out my face please? Move that mic please, or just get out the circle please, for me, please, ma’am, if you’re not subscribed to my pod. I appreciate that, thank you.”
By Friday morning, several prominent reporters defended Adams while scolding Beverley for his attitude.
"Veteran producer Malinda Adams happens to be one of the most respected and professional people we have at ESPN," NBA insider Brian Windhorst, also of ESPN, wrote on Twitter. "Bev, you’re going to have to make a couple apologies for stuff tonight."
Fellow ESPN personality Courtney Cronin reiterated Windhorst's remarks, reminding her followers that Pat Bev's antics are "unfortunately normal for him."
"Disgusting display of unprofessionalism," Cronin said. "But those who have covered the NBA/teams Pat Bev has been on (there have been many) know these antics are unfortunately normal for him. Plenty of time to podcast now that your season is over, guy. Stop disrespecting people who are there to do a job. Enough."
Fortunately, Beverley was quick to issue an apology, as Malinda Adams hopped on Twitter on Friday morning to thank her peers for backing her, before revealing that Pat Bev "called me and apologized."
"I want to thank everyone for their kind words and support," she tweeted. "I am humbled. Patrick Beverley just called me and apologized. I appreciate it and accept it. The Bucks also reached out to apologize. I've been in news for over 40 years and kindness and grace always win."
Apology or not, Front Office Sports says Beverley is now banned from any appearances on ESPN shows like Get Up and First Take, per "sources familiar with the network’s thinking."
The outlet also has a quote from an ESPN spokesperson reading, “Malinda is a well-respected colleague and a true professional. She has our full support.”