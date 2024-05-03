Patrick Beverley is facing backlash for his treatment of a veteran journalist following the Milwaukee Bucks' season-ending loss to the Indiana Pacers Thursday night.

Pat Bev's rude encounter with ESPN producer Malinda Adams took place after Milwaukee’s 120-98 loss in Game 6 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs. While facing a scrum of media members in the Bucks' locker room, Beverley singled out Adams, asking her if she subscribes to his podcast. After Adams admitted that she is not a subscriber, the 35-year-old decided she wasn’t allowed to speak to him.

"You can't interview me then. No disrespect. ... Can you move that mic out my face please? Move that mic please, or just get out the circle please, for me, please, ma’am, if you’re not subscribed to my pod. I appreciate that, thank you.”