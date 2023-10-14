Stephen A. Smith Calls Out Jada Pinkett Smith Over Will Smith Confessions: 'This Public Emasculation Needs to Stop'

Stephen A. Smith had some words for Jada Pinkett Smith regarding her actions and the comments she's made regarding her marriage with Will Smith. During the press run for her new book,Worthy, she revealed she's been separated from Will Smith since 2016, Tupac proposed to her, Chris Rock tried to hit on her, and more.

On Friday, the First Take host aired his frustrations with Jada on an episode of his eponymous YouTube show. According to Smith, her interviews and statements over the years have continued to destroy her husband's image and reputation.

"Let me tell y'all what Will Smith does not deserve: He does not deserve what Jada Pinkett Smith has done to him," he said. "Now I know people very, very close to Jada Pinkett Smith, and I am not going to utter a disrespectful word about her. That's not where I'm going. It's deeper than that."

He continued, "There are a few questions that Jada Pinkett Smith deserves to be asked to her. Where's your compassion? Where's your decency? Where is your respect for a man you still acknowledge as your husband? Where is the respect for a man you walked down the aisle with and pledged your life to in 1997 for better or worse, for rich or [for] poorer, in sickness and in health, 'til death do you part?"