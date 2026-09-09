Sports

Steph Curry Floated in Spurs Trade Proposal After Warriors’ Offseason Misses

The hypothetical blockbuster would send De’Aaron Fox, Dylan Harper and two 2028 NBA draft assets to Golden State — but no talks have been reported.

Is Steph Curry Going to the Spurs for $285M?
Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Key Takeaways

  • A hypothetical trade would send Steph Curry to the Spurs for De’Aaron Fox, Dylan Harper, Boston’s 2028 first-round pick, and a 2028 pick swap.
  • The proposal surfaced amid frustration over Golden State’s quiet offseason, with Kendrick Perkins urging Curry to plan an “exit strategy” as his title window narrows.
  • Curry has not requested a trade, neither team has discussed the deal, and the Warriors maintain that he wants to finish his career in Golden State.

Steph Curry’s future with the Golden State Warriors is suddenly feeding one of the NBA’s biggest hypothetical trades. A trade proposal resurfaced this week that would send the four-time champion to the San Antonio Spurs in exchange for a massive haul.

According to Sporting News, the proposed trade would see the Warriors trade Curry for De’Aaron Fox, Dylan Harper, the Boston Celtics’ 2028 first-round pick, and a 2028 first-round pick swap with San Antonio. Fox and Harper signed deals initially valued at approximately $285 million combined, giving Golden State an established star and a young building block in exchange for the face of its franchise.

This is a proposed deal—not a reported offer from either organization. But it has surfaced as scrutiny builds around the Warriors’ inability to make a major offseason upgrade while Curry’s championship window continues to narrow.

Golden State was connected to LeBron James and Anthony Davis this summer, but neither pursuit produced a deal. Instead, the Warriors spent much of the offseason retaining players already in the organization, raising questions about whether the front office has done enough to return Curry to serious title contention.

Kendrick Perkins took that argument several steps further, publicly urging Curry to consider ending his run with the only NBA team he has ever known.

“Steph needs to be planning his exit strategy from the Golden State Warriors,” Perkins said on ESPN’s NBA Today. “You can’t waste any more time hoping and banking that Mike Dunleavy is gonna get it right or is gonna make the moves that are needed to make sure that you can compete for a title, especially in a tough Western Conference.”

The proposed San Antonio package would give Golden State an immediate successor to Curry in Fox, along with Harper, one of the league’s most closely watched young guards. The draft compensation would also give the Warriors more flexibility as they transition away from the core that powered four championship runs.

It would be a franchise-altering gamble for San Antonio, too. Fox is already a major piece of the Spurs’ roster, while Harper represents a significant part of their long-term plans. Moving both players and draft capital would amount to an aggressive bet that Curry can still push a contender over the top.

Curry, however, has not requested a trade, and no talks between the Warriors and Spurs have been reported. He also reiterated last week that he wants to remain in Golden State for the rest of his career. “There’s no question I want to be here the rest of my career, and I’m pretty sure that’s going to happen,” Curry told NBC Sports Bay Area.

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