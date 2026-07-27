Steph Curry Reacts to LeBron James Not Joining the Warriors: 'There's a Lot of Moving Parts.'

Steph Curry appeared to find out LeBron James was not heading to Golden State from a stranger on a golf course.

The two-time MVP was participating in Moses Moody's charity golf tournament Friday (July 24) when spectators broke the news to him that LeBron had signed with the Philadelphia 76ers. A video posted on X shows Curry checking his phone briefly after the spectator shouts the news at him, before resuming his round without a word.

By Saturday (July 25), the NBA champion was more forthcoming. Speaking at Moody's youth basketball camp, Curry offered a measured take on LeBron's decision to sign with the Sixers.

"That's why you don't envision anything until it happens," Curry said (via The Athletic). "There's a lot of moving parts."

The comment landed with extra weight given how publicly Curry had lobbied for a reunion. Weeks earlier at the American Century Championship in Lake Tahoe, according to Yahoo! Sports, his pitch for LeBron to join Golden State included him calling their potential pairing "a unique story in sports history" and dangling the Bay Area's golf scene as a bonus perk.