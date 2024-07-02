Steph Curry Bids Farewell to Klay Thompson After Mavs Signing: ‘Splash Brothers 4 Life’

Steph Curry honored his former teammate, Klay Thompson, with a touching message after he reportedly signed a new deal with the Dallas Mavericks.

On Monday, Curry hopped on his Instagram Stories and shared several photos of himself, Thompson, and Draymond Green throughout the years, along with a note to his longtime backcourt running mate. The four-time NBA champion celebrated Thompson and his accolades, including changing "the way the game is played" and winning four chips with him and Draymond Green.

"Gonna miss you @klaythompson Even though we won't finish the journey together, what we did will never be done again. Couldn't have imagined a better run with you and @money23green. Changed the whole Bay Area. changed the way the game is played. Killa Klay at the center of it all. Thank you everything bro. Go enjoy playing basketball and doing what you do."