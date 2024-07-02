Steph Curry Bids Farewell to Klay Thompson After Mavs Signing: ‘Splash Brothers 4 Life’

Steph Curry honored his former teammate, Klay Thompson, with a touching message after he reportedly signed a new deal with the Dallas Mavericks.
On Monday, Curry hopped on his Instagram Stories and shared several photos of himself, Thompson, and Draymond Green throughout the years, along with a note to his longtime backcourt running mate. The four-time NBA champion celebrated Thompson and his accolades, including changing "the way the game is played" and winning four chips with him and Draymond Green.
"Gonna miss you @klaythompson Even though we won't finish the journey together, what we did will never be done again. Couldn't have imagined a better run with you and @money23green. Changed the whole Bay Area. changed the way the game is played. Killa Klay at the center of it all. Thank you everything bro. Go enjoy playing basketball and doing what you do."
Thompson agreed to sign a three-year, $50 million contract with the Mavericks on Monday which will officially end the sharpshooting duo's 11-year run as one of the greatest NBA backcourts of all time. Steph and Thompson, as well as Green, were a pivotal part of the Warriors winning four NBA championships in eight years from 2015 to 2022.
However, last season, Thompson struggled as he was assigned to the bench and he averaged only 17.9 points per game, the first time he averaged under 20 points since his third season in the league. Rumors were swirling that Thompson's time with the Warriors was up, but Steph was hopeful that he would continue teaming up Thompson.
"I could never see myself not with those two guys," said Curry about Thompson and Green during the play-in tournament lat season. "I understand this league changes and there's so many things that go into it, and we're not going to play forever. But, we've experienced so much together, at the end of the day, I know they want to win, I know I want to win. That's all I'm worried about."