Lindsay Lohan Shares How Steph and Ayesha Curry Became Her Son’s Godparents

We finally know how Lindsay Lohan got Steph and Ayesha Curry to be her son Laui’s godparents.

Last month, Lohan, 37, and her husband Bader Shammas attended the Golden State Warriors game against the Atlanta Hawks. At the end of the game, the couple posed for a photo with Steph Curry, 35, and held a signed jersey that read, "To Laui, your godparents love you! Warriors!!"

This week, Lindsay and Ayesha, 34, have been busy promoting their upcoming Netflix film, Irish Wish. Of course, the question that is on everyone’s mind during the promo trail has been how the two became acquainted and how Ayesha got on board for godparent duties for Lohan’s son.

During Lohan’s appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday, she revealed that her husband’s friend, chef Michael Mina, kept insisting that he introduce Lindsay to Ayesha.