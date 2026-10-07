Takeoff's Mother May Request Quavo and Offset as Witnesses in Settlement Battle

Takeoff's mother, Titana Davenport, may consider requesting that Migos members Quavo and Offset take the stand in her litigation against her son’s father, Kenneth Ball over who should get the money from a settlement over the circumstances of Takeoff’s killing.

In 2023, Davenport sued the owners of the bowling alley where her son, real name Kirsnick Ball, was fatally shot. The case was settled last year, for a confidential amount. But one big issue remains: how to divide the money. Davenport and Ball are arguing over how much of the settlement should go to Takeoff’s estate, and how much to each parent.

The case is currently in a Harris County, Texas court, and the issue is set for trial next May. According to legal documents obtained by Complex, Davenport argued late last month that the case should instead be moved to probate court in Fulton County, Georgia.

One main reason is that many potential witnesses in the case reside there. Among those witnesses, Davenport says, are the other two members of Migos: her brother, Quavo, real name Quavious Marshall, and Offset, real name Kiari Cephus.