Takeoff's Mother May Request Quavo and Offset as Witnesses in Settlement Battle

Key Takeaways
- Titania Davenport, Takeoff's mother, is considering whether to call Quavo and Offset as witnesses in her estate dispute against her son’s father, Kenneth Ball.
- The legal dispute involves the share of the rapper's estate and wrongful death settlement.
- Quavo, Davenport’s brother, and Offset, were members of Migos alongside Takeoff, who was fatally shot in November 2022.
Takeoff's mother, Titana Davenport, may consider requesting that Migos members Quavo and Offset take the stand in her litigation against her son’s father, Kenneth Ball over who should get the money from a settlement over the circumstances of Takeoff’s killing.
In 2023, Davenport sued the owners of the bowling alley where her son, real name Kirsnick Ball, was fatally shot. The case was settled last year, for a confidential amount. But one big issue remains: how to divide the money. Davenport and Ball are arguing over how much of the settlement should go to Takeoff’s estate, and how much to each parent.
The case is currently in a Harris County, Texas court, and the issue is set for trial next May. According to legal documents obtained by Complex, Davenport argued late last month that the case should instead be moved to probate court in Fulton County, Georgia.
One main reason is that many potential witnesses in the case reside there. Among those witnesses, Davenport says, are the other two members of Migos: her brother, Quavo, real name Quavious Marshall, and Offset, real name Kiari Cephus.
“Kirsnick’s close family members, such as Quavo, and close friends such as Offset all reside in Georgia in the Atlanta/Athens area,” Davenport’s attorney explained in a filing earlier this summer. “None are in Texas. Kirsnick’s close professional colleagues reside either in the Atlanta area or states other than Texas. If the issues are heard in Texas, every potential heir and every single witness would have to incur the expense to travel Houston.”
Ball objects to the change of venue.
Davenport claims that Ball “was barely present in Kirsnick’s life and that Kenneth Ball provided negligible financial support and effectively no emotional support to Kirsnick.” Ball, for his part, admits he never financially supported his son and was largely absent, but says that is irrelevant and that he’s entitled to half of the settlement money.
Takeoff died at 28 years old and did not have a will. Patrick Xavier Clark, who’s a suspect in the rapper’s murder, is scheduled to begin trial in November.