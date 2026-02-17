Mike Tyson and Floyd Mayweather Boxing Match Reportedly Set for April in Africa

Reports about the match have been circulating for months, with few details to go on. Earlier this week, when TMZ Sports asked Tyson if he was still meeting Mayweather in the ring, Tyson replied, “Yeah, it’s happening. Shit, yeah, it’s happening!”

According to Sport Bible, the bout will take place in April in the Congo.

The last time Mayweather stepped into the ring was in an August 2024 exhibition fight against John Gotti III, which ended in a no-decision. In November, Tyson lost to Jake Paul by unanimous decision.

"This fight is something neither the world nor I ever thought would or could happen," Tyson told TMZ at the time. "However, boxing has entered a new era of the unpredictable—and this fight is as unpredictable as it gets."

In September, Mayweather, who ended his pro career in 2017 with a 50-0 record, also released a statement on the fight.

"I've been doing this for 30 years, and there hasn't been a single fighter that can tarnish my legacy," he said. "You already know that if I am going to do something, it's going to be big and it’s going to be legendary. I'm the best in the business of boxing. This exhibition will give the fans what they want."

