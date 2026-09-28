Sports

Karl-Anthony Towns on Off-Season Weight Loss: ‘My Wife Thought I Looked Good'

The Knicks big man said his wife's reaction was part of the reason behind the change.

Karl-Anthony Towns in a black suit and white shirt sits on a talk show set, smiling. The background features a night cityscape.
(Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Images)

Key Takeaways

  • Karl-Anthony Towns arrived at Knicks media day noticeably slimmer.
  • Towns said his wife, Jordyn Woods, approved of his transformation: “My wife thought I looked good.”
  • The big man, listed at 248 pounds, enters training camp with attention on his new frame and role in the Knicks’ championship defense.

Karl-Anthony Towns showed up to Knicks media day Monday looking noticeably slimmer, and the big man credited his wife, Jordyn Woods, for giving the transformation her stamp of approval.

"My wife thought I looked good," Towns said when asked about losing weight over the summer. "I thought I was looking alright."

The new look comes as Towns and the defending NBA champion Knicks report for training camp following their title run last season. Towns, who is listed at 248 pounds on his NBA profile, will enter the season with plenty of attention on both his slimmer frame and his role as New York begins its championship defense.

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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 15: (L-R) Karl-Anthony Towns and Jordyn Woods attend the 2026 ESPY Awards at the David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center on July 15, 2026 in New York City.
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