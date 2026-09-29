Josh Hart Wants Man City Gone After Team Was Found Guilty of Cheating: ‘Burn the Club Down'

Key Takeaways
- Knicks guard and Chelsea supporter Josh Hart said relegation was too lenient for Manchester City, writing, “Forget relegation…Burn the club down.”
- An independent commission found City used sham commercial arrangements to inflate revenue and understate costs by more than £900 million.
- City denies wrongdoing and plans to appeal, while possible sanctions include fines, points deductions or relegation.
Josh Hart doesn't think relegation would go far enough for Manchester City. The Knicks guard and outspoken Chelsea supporter reacted Tuesday after an independent commission found City guilty of serious Premier League financial breaches.
"Man City lied about 900 million pounds?! Forget relegation…Burn the club down," Hart wrote on X. The ruling found City used sham commercial arrangements to inflate revenue and understate costs by more than £900 million.
Hart's post quickly drew responses from fans pointing to Chelsea's own financial controversies. As for City, punishment has not yet been determined, with possible sanctions including financial penalties, points deductions or relegation. City has denied wrongdoing and plans to appeal the commission's findings.