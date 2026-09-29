Sports

Josh Hart Wants Man City Gone After Team Was Found Guilty of Cheating: ‘Burn the Club Down'

Knicks guard and Chelsea fan Josh Hart called for Manchester City to be eliminated altogether after it was found guilt of financial breaches.

Josh Hart, with braided hair, speaks into a microphone on stage, sitting on a black chair with "Roommates Show" written on it. A bottle is on the table.
(Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

Key Takeaways

  • Knicks guard and Chelsea supporter Josh Hart said relegation was too lenient for Manchester City, writing, “Forget relegation…Burn the club down.”
  • An independent commission found City used sham commercial arrangements to inflate revenue and understate costs by more than £900 million.
  • City denies wrongdoing and plans to appeal, while possible sanctions include fines, points deductions or relegation.

Josh Hart doesn't think relegation would go far enough for Manchester City. The Knicks guard and outspoken Chelsea supporter reacted Tuesday after an independent commission found City guilty of serious Premier League financial breaches.

"Man City lied about 900 million pounds?! Forget relegation…Burn the club down," Hart wrote on X. The ruling found City used sham commercial arrangements to inflate revenue and understate costs by more than £900 million.

Hart's post quickly drew responses from fans pointing to Chelsea's own financial controversies. As for City, punishment has not yet been determined, with possible sanctions including financial penalties, points deductions or relegation. City has denied wrongdoing and plans to appeal the commission's findings.

Related Stories

Colin Kaepernick smiling at an event, wearing a checkered jacket. Jay-Z in sunglasses and a suit, looking sideways outdoors.
Sports

Colin Kaepernick Says Jay-Z's Yankee Stadium Freestyle Proves He Lives 'Rent Free' in Rapper's Head

The former NFL star and activist suggested that Jay-Z has a guilty conscience over the deal he signed with the NFL in 2019.

Joe Price13 days ago
(L-R) Josh Hart and Tim Hardaway Sr.
Sports

Josh Hart Trolls Tim Hardaway Sr. Over His NBA Player Podcast Criticism

The newly crowned Knicks champion, who co-hosts a podcast with Finals MVP Jalen Brunson, loves turning criticism into comedy gold.

Will Lavin79 days ago
Josh Hart #3 of the New York Knicks reacts during the fourth quarter against the San Antonio Spurs in Game One of the 2026 NBA Finals at Frost Bank Center on June 03, 2026 in San Antonio, Texas.
Sports

Josh Hart Says He Hasn't Watched the NBA Finals Yet: 'Maybe I'll Watch It Soon'

After winning the NBA Finals with the New York Knicks, Hart is focused on enjoying wine and recovering in the off-season.

Joe Price43 days ago

Trending

1
MusicChris Brown Wins Bid to Revisit $12.9 Million Dog Mauling Verdict, but There's a Catch
2
Pop CultureModel Ana Montana Faces Felony Charges Over Alleged Xanax Prescription Scheme
3
MusicQuavo Says Losing Takeoff 'Eased' His Friction With Offset
4
Pop Culture‘Naruto’ Returns to Television With a Limited Anime
5
MusicDiddy Reportedly Pays Inmates for Cooking, Cleaning, and Laundry
6
SneakersNigel Sylvester Pulls Back the Curtain on His Jordan 4 Collab in 'Brick After Brick' Doc

Editor's Pick

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App