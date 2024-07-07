Evan Fournier Chokes Dennis Schröder During Friendly Exhibition FIBA Game

The act of peace following the brawl didn't do much, as Fournier was ejected from the game for choking Schröder during the melee. Despite the fight going viral, young NBA sensation Victor Wembanyama put up a great stat line of 25 points, 5 rebounds, and three assists in only 19 minutes of play.

France ended up taking home the victory, beating Germany 90-66. Both teams will be heading to the 2024 Olympics in Paris this summer and are matched in the same group. Their first game is scheduled for August 2.

Fournier is currently a free agent but has been in the NBA for 12 years, playing with the Denver Nuggets, Orlando Magic, Boston Celtics, New York Knicks, and Detroit Pistons. He averaged 13.6 career points per game. Schröder, on the other hand, is playing for the Nets and spent 11 years in the league with the Atlanta Hawks, Oklahoma City Thunder, Los Angeles Lakers, Boston Celtics, and Houston Rockets.