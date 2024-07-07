Evan Fournier Chokes Dennis Schröder During Friendly Exhibition FIBA Game

NBA players Evan Fournier and Dennis Schröder fought during a friendly exhibition game between France and Germany.
On Saturday, the German basketball team hosted France for a warm-up match in Cologne ahead of the 2024 Summer Olympics. However, the energy turned hostile after Fournier and Schröder got into a tense altercation. When France was up 41-23, Fournier gave Schröder a hard foul on a fast break, which caused him to lose the ball and hit the court floor.
Schröder got back on his feet and rushed towards Fournier to grab his jersey, but the France player quickly wrapped his hands around Schröder's neck. Their teammates separated them from the referees before the two eventually went off-court.
The act of peace following the brawl didn't do much, as Fournier was ejected from the game for choking Schröder during the melee. Despite the fight going viral, young NBA sensation Victor Wembanyama put up a great stat line of 25 points, 5 rebounds, and three assists in only 19 minutes of play.
France ended up taking home the victory, beating Germany 90-66. Both teams will be heading to the 2024 Olympics in Paris this summer and are matched in the same group. Their first game is scheduled for August 2.
Fournier is currently a free agent but has been in the NBA for 12 years, playing with the Denver Nuggets, Orlando Magic, Boston Celtics, New York Knicks, and Detroit Pistons. He averaged 13.6 career points per game. Schröder, on the other hand, is playing for the Nets and spent 11 years in the league with the Atlanta Hawks, Oklahoma City Thunder, Los Angeles Lakers, Boston Celtics, and Houston Rockets.