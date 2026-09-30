D'Angelo Russell Reportedly Leaving NBA to Play for Shanghai Sharks

Key Takeaways
- D'Angelo Russell signed with the Shanghai Sharks, marking his first professional stint outside the United States after 11 NBA seasons.
- The Memphis Grizzlies waived the 30-year-old guard after acquiring him in a six-team trade, and he never played a regular-season game for the franchise.
- The 2019 All-Star averaged 17.0 points and 5.6 assists across 655 NBA games and now joins the defending CBA champions as Shanghai's expected No. 35 point guard.
D'Angelo Russell is taking his career overseas after agreeing to a deal with the Shanghai Sharks of the Chinese Basketball Association.
The move marks the 30-year-old guard's first stint outside the NBA and comes shortly after the Memphis Grizzlies waived him. Russell had landed in Memphis as part of a six-team trade this summer but never appeared in a regular-season game for the franchise.
The former No. 2 overall pick and 2019 All-Star heads to China after 11 NBA seasons, averaging 17.0 points, 5.6 assists and 3.3 rebounds across 655 games with the Lakers, Nets, Warriors, Timberwolves and Mavericks. Russell now joins the defending CBA champion Sharks, who captured their first title since the Yao Ming era last season. He is expected to wear No. 35 and play point guard for Shanghai.