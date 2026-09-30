Sports

D'Angelo Russell Reportedly Leaving NBA to Play for Shanghai Sharks

The former NBA All-Star is headed to China for the first overseas stint of his career.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JUNE 09: D'Angelo Russell attends Game Four of the NHL Stanley Cup Final between the Carolina Hurricanes and the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena on June 09, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jordan Anders/NHLI via Getty Images)
Jordan Anders/NHLI via Getty Images

Key Takeaways

  • D'Angelo Russell signed with the Shanghai Sharks, marking his first professional stint outside the United States after 11 NBA seasons.
  • The Memphis Grizzlies waived the 30-year-old guard after acquiring him in a six-team trade, and he never played a regular-season game for the franchise.
  • The 2019 All-Star averaged 17.0 points and 5.6 assists across 655 NBA games and now joins the defending CBA champions as Shanghai's expected No. 35 point guard.

D'Angelo Russell is taking his career overseas after agreeing to a deal with the Shanghai Sharks of the Chinese Basketball Association.

The move marks the 30-year-old guard's first stint outside the NBA and comes shortly after the Memphis Grizzlies waived him. Russell had landed in Memphis as part of a six-team trade this summer but never appeared in a regular-season game for the franchise.

The former No. 2 overall pick and 2019 All-Star heads to China after 11 NBA seasons, averaging 17.0 points, 5.6 assists and 3.3 rebounds across 655 games with the Lakers, Nets, Warriors, Timberwolves and Mavericks. Russell now joins the defending CBA champion Sharks, who captured their first title since the Yao Ming era last season. He is expected to wear No. 35 and play point guard for Shanghai.

Related Stories

Russell Westbrook NBA Rumors
Bets

Russell Westbrook NBA Free Agency Rumors: Pistons, Cavaliers, or Celtics In Play?

The former league MVP remains on the market. We look at potential fits for the nine-time All-Star.

Matt Burke57 days ago
N3on Gifts Delonte West $50K and a Streaming Channel to 'Start Over'
Sports

N3on Hands Delonte West $50K—and a Ready-Made Streaming Career

The former NBA guard also received an iPhone, streaming gear and a verified Kick channel that could help him earn money immediately.

Bernadette Giacomazzo38 days ago
Roman Anthony prepares for an at-bat in the on-deck circle during a Boston Red Sox - Tampa Bay Rays game in April 2026.
Bets

Roman Anthony Injury Update: When Will Red Sox Star Return?

Anthony has been out of action for nearly three months with an injury in his right finger. How much longer will the young Boston outfielder be out for?

Matt Burke66 days ago

Trending

1
SportsSavannah James' Best Friend on Why She Doesn't Fly First Class With Her, Will Sit in Cheaper Seat
2
SportsSpike Lee Restrained at Yankee Stadium After Fan's Alleged Palestine Taunt
3
Pop CultureTisha Campbell Says Martin Lawrence Came to Her Mom's House to Convince Her to Play Gina
4
Pop CulturePete Davidson Looks Back at His Relationship With Kim Kardashian: ‘I’m One of the Survivors’
5
SportsCristiano Ronaldo Announces Decision to Exit Portugal Squad Camp
6
MusicJim Jones Says ‘Sore Loser’ Cam’ron Scrapped Dipset and Lox Tour After Verzuz

Editor's Pick

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App