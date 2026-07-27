Roman Anthony Injury Update: When Will Red Sox Star Return?

The Red Sox do not want the month of July to end as they have been scorching hot. Boston is 17-3 this month and would currently make the MLB playoffs as a Wild Card team. One man that has been absent in the Red Sox’s surge has been young star Roman Anthony, who has not played since May 4. Anthony is dealing with a partially torn carpometacarpal ligament/tendon in his right finger. Below, we will deliver an Anthony injury update, and look at potential return dates for the outfielder.

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Roman Anthony injury update: When will Red Sox star be back?

Anthony was sent down to Boston’s training facility in Fort Myers, Florida for rehab this month, but he reportedly is still not allowed to swing a bat.

“We’re not going to resume hitting if there’s still discomfort in the hand,” Red Sox interim manager Chad Tracy told The Boston Globe. “That’s a big piece of our lineup. It would be great to get him back. The whole point is we don’t want our player, that player, to play injured, especially when it comes to swinging the bat. “[Anthony] sees what’s going on,” Tracy said of the Red Sox’s hot streak. “He badly wants to be here. But we have to make sure he’s right when he comes back.” It typically takes MLB players anywhere from 6-to-12 weeks to recover from this type of injury. Anthony’s injury occurred exactly 12 weeks ago today. The 22-year-old is still experiencing some pain in his hand and will not swing a bat until he is completely pain-free. Barring any setbacks, it is likely that Anthony resumes swinging in the next few weeks. It will then take another few weeks for him to rehab and potentially play in rehab games.

The best-case scenario for Anthony’s return is likely late August. The worst-case scenario, and one that certainly can’t be ruled out, is that the Red Sox opt to shut down Anthony for the season. If all goes well and Anthony is to return in late August, here is a look at Boston’s schedule around that time.

Sunday, August 23: Giants at Red Sox

Monday, August 24: Red Sox at Marlins

Tuesday, August 25: Red Sox at Marlins

Wednesday, August 26: Red Sox at Marlins

Friday, August 27: Red Sox at Yankees

Roman Anthony odds

Anthony, who was ranked No. 11 in Complex’s Top 25 baseball players under 25 list at the start of the 2026 season, was +3500 at Fanatics Sportsbook to win American League MVP in early April. He obviously no longer appears on the odds board given how much time he’s missed. Anthony also did not have the best start to his sophomore MLB campaign. He hit just .229, posted just 1 home run, and only drove in 5 runs in 30 games played this season before the injury. Red Sox odds

The Red Sox spent nearly all of the first half of the season well below-.500 but have miraculously rebounded and currently own a 54-50 record. If the regular season ended today, Boston would be in the playoffs as a Wild Card. Tracy’s club currently trails the Tampa Bay Rays in the AL East by 7.5 games. The Sox are +1300 to win the division. Boston is currently +2250 at Fanatics to win the World Series after starting the season at +1600 to win it all.

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