Stephen Jackson Defends Man Accused of Defrauding Women by Pretending to Be 49ers Player

Stephen Jackson has some words for people clowning Daejon Love, the man accused of impersonating a San Francisco 49ers player as part of an alleged multimillion-dollar fraud scheme.

Love, 35, is facing federal charges after authorities accused him of posing as an NFL player while allegedly scamming more than two dozen women out of over $1.3 million. While the allegations have made Love the target of plenty of jokes online, Jackson believes some of the people laughing at him aren't much different.

"I see y'all laughing at the dude. Y'all ain't no better than him. A lot of y'all still got hoop dreams, y'all just ain't walking around with a uniform on," Jackson said in a social media video. "Y'all can't laugh at him because y'all do the same thing. The only difference is he's wearing a helmet and a jersey. Most of y'all are fake, and none of y'all know what you're talking about."

The former NBA player clarified that he was addressing people mocking Love for pretending to be an athlete, turning his attention toward sports fans who speak as though they have professional experience themselves.

"So how y'all gonna laugh at that dude for psyching himself out that he was a football player? A lot of y'all psyching yourself out, like you know about sports," Jackson said.