Fake 49ers Player Allegedly Conned 26 Women Out of $1.3M

Authorities arrested Love and Chan in Boise, Idaho, and charged them with wire fraud and conspiracy as investigators seek additional victims.

Love allegedly used dating apps, 49ers gear, a Lamborghini, fake financial accounts, and accomplice Taylor Jamie Chan posing as his adviser to pressure victims into funding bogus investments.

Federal prosecutors say Daejon Labrayae Love posed as a wealthy San Francisco 49ers player or real estate investor to scam at least 26 women out of $1.3 million.

Daejon Labrayae Love allegedly had the uniform, the Lamborghini, and the financial adviser ready to take his calls. What he did not have, federal authorities say, was a spot on the San Francisco 49ers—or any of the lucrative investments he reportedly used to scam more than two dozen women out of $1.3 million. According to The New York Post, Love, 35, and alleged accomplice Taylor Jamie Chan, 18, were arrested on Monday, August 24, at an airport in Boise, Idaho, after investigators learned Love had arrived in the state to meet potential new victims. Federal prosecutors say the operation began in February 2022 and reached at least 26 women across California, Oregon, Washington, and Idaho. Love allegedly met women on dating apps, built romantic relationships with them, and presented himself as either a wealthy 49ers player or a successful real estate investor.

The approach combined two common romance-scam tactics: establishing an intense emotional connection and quickly introducing money into the relationship. “Love had romantic relationships with many of the victims and told them he wanted to build wealth and a future together,” the Justice Department said. Love allegedly gave that fantasy plenty of visual backup. His social media presence showed him training in San Francisco 49ers apparel, posing with football equipment, and displaying a luxury lifestyle that included a red Lamborghini. Investigators say he also used phone apps to create fake bank and investment accounts with inflated balances. The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) warns that photographs, financial screenshots, and polished social media profiles are not proof of someone’s identity; reverse-image searches and independent verification can expose inconsistencies before money changes hands. Chan allegedly made the setup appear even more legitimate by posing as Love’s financial adviser. Prosecutors say he sent Love messages about supposed new investment opportunities, which Love then showed the women while pressuring them to participate.

“Chan falsely posed as Love’s financial adviser to further gain their victims’ trust and demonstrate the validity of the investments,” the Justice Department said. The coordinated messages gave victims what appeared to be outside confirmation, even though authorities allege both sides of the conversation were part of the same scam. Some women reportedly handed over their savings or took out large personal loans. Others were allegedly told to borrow money themselves after Love promised they would be repaid quickly. That pressure is another major warning sign cited by the FTC: a person met through a dating platform should never be treated as a trusted financial adviser, particularly when the relationship involves urgent requests, promises of massive returns, or demands to keep the arrangement private. “Victims sent Love and Chan money due to their belief that their money would be invested in legitimate investment vehicles on the victims’ behalf,” authorities said, adding that they found no victim who received a return on their investment.

Once women questioned the investments or said they had nothing left to send, Love allegedly blocked them. Federal officials believe additional victims may still come forward as Love and Chan face wire fraud and conspiracy charges in Oregon.